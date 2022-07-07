ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Married Fairfax County teachers return from helping Ukrainian refugees

 3 days ago
FAIRFAX, Va. — Months after Russia invaded Ukraine, refugees continue to flee. The effort to help families escape the war-torn country has not slowed down. World Central Kitchen has been a mainstay in Poland, about 10 miles from the border, to help feed mothers and children seeking a new...

