ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwood, NH

Woman Stabbed by Boyfriend at Northwood, NH Inn

By Dan Alexander
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A woman was stabbed by her boyfriend at the Lake Shore Farm Inn in Northwood early Tuesday morning. Northwood Police said police responded to the hotel on Jenness...

shark1053.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH police seek mailbox vandals

Londonderry, NH — Police in Londonderry, NH are looking for anyone who is responsible for breaking into a mailbox right in front of their local post office. They believe it may have happened anywhere between 3:45p on Saturday to 10a Sunday. If you have any information you are urged...
LONDONDERRY, NH
Seacoast Current

Have You Seen Missing Hampstead, NH Man? Check Yard, Video Footage

A 79-year-old Hampstead man who suffers from dementia remains missing as the search for him continues by police and Fish & Game. A Silver Alert was issued by New Hampshire State Police Thursday morning for John Matson after he left his home on Amy Lane Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. and did not return home. Hampstead Deputy Police Chief Robert Kelley said he was last seen at the Xtra Mart on Emerson Avenue around 6 p.m. and walking inside Emerson Village Parl between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.
HAMPSTEAD, NH
WGME

Head-on collision in Windham sends three to hospital

WINDHAM (WGME) -- Three people were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a head-on collision in Windham Saturday afternoon. Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash on River Road in the area of Aspen Drive around 1:45 p.m. 32-year-old Steve M. Locke of Casco was driving...
WINDHAM, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northwood, NH
City
Farmington, NH
Northwood, NH
Crime & Safety
WMUR.com

Dirt biker suffers serious head injury after crash in Derry

DERRY, N.H. — A Lee, New Hampshire man is recovering in a Massachusetts hospital after authorities say his dirt bike collided with a vehicle in Derry. Police were called to Route 28 in Derry near Kilrea and Windham Depot Roads. Investigators say the dirt bike hit a Jeep Wrangler as it was trying to turn onto the road from a driveway.
DERRY, NH
MassLive.com

Man accused of killing woman, man in NH town arrested in Massachusetts

A man accused of killing a woman and man in New Hampshire earlier this year was arrested in Massachusetts on Friday, authorities said. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for 33-year-old Craig Keville, a former Berlin, New Hampshire resident, for two counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of causing the deaths of 28-year-old Holly Banks and her acquaintance, 42-year-old Keith Labelle, on April 27 in Gorham, New Hampshire, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
GORHAM, NH
WCVB

Suspect faces attempted kidnapping, groping charges in connection with Boston food court incident

BOSTON — An attempted kidnapping suspect who is also accused of sexual assault on the unconscious victim was in court Friday to face charges. Muneeb Mohammed, 49, of Revere, is accused of repeatedly groping an unconscious victim at the food court inside the State Transportation Building, at 10 Park Plaza, over a period of about 30 minutes on Feb. 20, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Man charged with first-degree murder in shooting deaths of 2 in Gorham

CONCORD, N.H. — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the April shooting deaths of two people in Gorham. Officials with the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Craig Keville, 33, formerly of Berlin, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Holly Banks, 28, and her acquaintance, Keith Labelle, 42.
GORHAM, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Nh Inn#Northwood Police#Concord Hospital
newscentermaine.com

Family rescued from burning home in Waterboro

WATERBORO, Maine — Firefighters rescued a family after their home caught on fire in North Waterboro Sunday morning. The homeowner called 911 around 7:00 a.m. to report that a fire was coming from the basement of the home located on Sokokis Trail in North Waterboro, according to an email by Waterboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Lisa Bennett.
WATERBORO, ME
NECN

Man Wanted on Murder Charge in April Killings in NH Is Arrested in Mass.

A man was arrested Friday on murder charges in the April killings of a woman and man in New Hampshire, officials said. Craig Keville, 33, was arrested Friday in Arlington, Massachusetts, a day after an arrest warrant was issued in New Hampshire in the killings of Holly Banks, 28, and Keith Labelle, 42, April 27 in Gorham, New Hampshire, officials said.
GORHAM, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH man arrested in Arlington, accused of Gorham double murder

GORHAM, N.H. — Authorities have arrested a New Hampshire man in Massachusetts on Friday, charged with the murder of two people in Gorham. Law enforcement officials announced an arrest warrant on Thursday for Craig Keville, 33, formerly of Berlin, New Hampshire, for two counts of first-degree murder, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The warrant charges him for the deaths of 28-year-old Holly Banks and her acquaintance, 48-year-old Keith Labelle, who were killed in a Gorham home in April, according to investigators.
GORHAM, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after woman killed in crash on Route 2 in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Police have launched an investigation after a woman was killed in a crash on Route 2 in Fitchburg on Friday morning. Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the westbound side of the highway just before 6 a.m. found a 2002 Ford Explorer that had rolled over near mile marker 97.7, according to Massachusetts State Police.
WMUR.com

Police identify woman who drowned in Salmon Falls River in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.H. — A woman drowned in the Salmon Falls River in Rochester on Thursday afternoon, police said. The victim was identified as Doreen Allen, 40, of Rochester. According to the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, Allen was pulled from the water by first responders after 4 p.m. Thursday. They said CPR was performed at the scene and she was transported to Frisbie Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
ROCHESTER, NH
NECN

Ex-Corrections Officer Charged in 1988 Killing of 11-Year-Old NH Girl Faces Judge

The suspected killer of 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay in Massachusetts over three decades ago pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Salem Superior Court Thursday. Marvin "Skip" McClendon Jr., a 75-year-old ex-corrections officer, was ordered held without bail in May in the deadly 1988 stabbing after being arrested in Alabama in April.
SALEM, NH
MassLive.com

Police search for missing 2-year-old girl, her parents in Maine

Police in Maine continue to search for a toddler and her parents who have been missing since late June, according to authorities. Two-year-old Lydia Hansen and her parents, Jill Sidebotham and Nicholas Hansen, were last seen by Sidebotham’s family on June 27 in Sanford, Maine. They went camping in Phillips, Maine, and their extended family has not heard from them, raising concerns, police said.
SANFORD, ME
fallriverreporter.com

Despite rescue efforts, 26-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in rollover crash this morning

Despite rescue efforts by several people, a 26-year-old Massachusetts woman was killed in a rollover crash this morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 5:55 a.m. Troopers assigned to the State Police-Leominster Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2002 Ford Explorer that had rolled over on Route 2 westbound in Fitchburg around the 97.7 mile marker.
wabi.tv

Drugs are being smuggled into Maine jails, with deadly results

ALFRED, Maine (WMTW) — Three inmates have been found dead in Maine jails in the past month. William Tucker died of suspected suicide, and a 65-year-old man was found unresponsive at Cumberland County Jail. The most recent death was Nicole Turner, who state police say died of a suspected...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy