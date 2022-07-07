Logan County Sheriff’s Deputies make arrests for drug possession, attempted vehicular assault

Effective: 2022-07-10 16:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan; Weld The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Weld County in northeastern Colorado West central Logan County in northeastern Colorado * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 429 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of New Raymer, or 30 miles west of Sterling, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Weld and west central Logan Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LOGAN COUNTY, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO