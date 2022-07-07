ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, CO

Logan County Sheriff’s Deputies make arrests for drug possession, attempted vehicular assault

By Callie Jones
southplattesentinel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 4:02 a.m. deputies were dispatched to mile marker 156 on Interstate 76 for a welfare check. At 12:08 p.m. deputies were dispatched to County Road 53 and Highway 138, in Iliff, for an assist. At 1:27 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 11200 block of C.R. 370, in...

www.southplattesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, Weld by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 16:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan; Weld The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Weld County in northeastern Colorado West central Logan County in northeastern Colorado * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 429 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of New Raymer, or 30 miles west of Sterling, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Weld and west central Logan Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Outdoor concert brings Cheyenne County community together

SIDNEY, Neb. -- The Cheyenne County Chamber of Commerce hosted another Downtown Sounds outdoor concert in Sidney, NE. On Friday, Rascal Martinez performed downtown at Hickory Square. “I love that [the concert] is downtown on the street, and they close it off,” Martinez said,” It’s a perfect summer thing to...
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy