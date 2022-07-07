ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

▶️ Driver cited for DUII in fatal collision on Highway 126 near Redmond

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorcyclist was killed and a driver has been cited for DUII and reckless driving following a crash near Redmond Wednesday night that shut down Highway...

centraloregondaily.com

oregontoday.net

Fatal Hwy. 126, Deschutes Co., July 8

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at approximately 8:35 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 126W near milepost 108. This is approximately two miles west of Redmond. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound white Chevrolet Impala, operated by Evan Borden (28) of Bend, attempted to turn left into a pullout on the westbound shoulder. A Kawasaki motorcycle, operated by Rodney Miller (51) of Terrebonne, was following the Chevrolet and struck collided with the driver’s side door while the car was turning. Miller sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Borden was uninjured and criminally cited for DUII and Reckless driving. Hwy 126W was closed for approximately 5 hours while Oregon State Police Collison Reconstruction Unit members investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 126W

REDMOND, OR
Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Bend, OR
Redmond, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Terrebonne, OR
City
Redmond, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Watch your speed: Extra traffic patrols in Central Oregon next week

The video above is from last month during a ride-along with Bend PD on its speed patrols on the Bend Parkway. Multiple law enforcement agencies will be doing extra patrols Tuesday through Thursday of next week, looking for speeders, distracted drivers and other potentially hazardous behavior behind the wheel. It comes three weeks after Bend Police nabbed more than 250 drivers for speeding and other infractions on the Bend Parkway.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Terrebonne Man Killed In Wednesday Night Crash

REDMOND, OR -- A Terrebonne motorcyclist was killed in a crash west of Redmond Wednesday night. State Police Troopers responded to Highway 126 just after 8:30 p.m. OSP says 28-year-old Evan Borden, of Bend, was driving eastbound when he attempted to turn left into a pullout on the westbound shoulder. A Kawasaki motorcycle, operated by 51-year-old Rodney Miller was following the car and struck the driver’s side door while the car was turning.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Injured hiker at Smith Rock helped by Search and Rescue team

Deschutes County Search and Rescue helped bring down an injured hiker from the Misery Ridge Trail at Smith Rock Friday. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the 28-year-old Puyallup, Wash., woman fell and suffered injuries that kept her from being able to walk down on her own. After Redmond...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
#Reckless Driving#Duii#Oregon State Police#Kawasaki#Osp
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Single-lane road closures in Bend, Sunriver next week

Central Oregon drivers should be ready for some single lane closures starting next week. SW Columbia Street in Bend will have flaggers directing traffic between SW Bonnett Way and SW Shevlin Hixon Drive. One lane will be closed for infrastructure installation. Construction starts Monday and is expected to last until...
BEND, OR
KDRV

ODFW 2023 big game regulations meetings include Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend resident solves ‘Hidden Bottle Hunt’ riddles, finds bottle’s hiding spot at Hollinshead Park

On the last day of this year’s statewide “Hidden Bottle Hunt,” Bend resident Shane Chatham spent all of Sunday morning searching Hollinshead Park in northeast Bend – and when the fifth and final clue was posted, he made his find, very close by. The post Bend resident solves ‘Hidden Bottle Hunt’ riddles, finds bottle’s hiding spot at Hollinshead Park appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Summer Festival underway on the streets of Downtown Bend

Central Oregon’s largest artist showcase returns to downtown Bend this weekend. The Bend Summer Festival hit the streets Saturday and Sunday with more than 100 artists and crafters. Vendors have traveled from all over the country to show their pottery, photography, jewelry and much more. Live music provides a...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Overland Expo comes to Redmond this weekend

Adventure awaits this weekend at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center, which is hosting the Overland Expo. The event, happening Friday – Sunday, presents more than 300 hours of classes and trainings for motorcycle and four-wheel drive enthusiasts. There will also be roundtable discussions and more than 100...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Oregon launches ‘Rethink the Drink’ campaign to help reduce alcohol use

“Rethink the Drink” is a campaign launched by the Oregon Health Authority, aiming to help start conversations about how people can reduce alcohol use. “It’s not telling people to stop drinking,” said Public Health Division Director for the Oregon Health Authority Rachel Banks. “We’re asking that they pause for a moment, learn what harmful drinking is and think about the way alcohol is showing up in our own lives and in our own communities.”
BEND, OR

