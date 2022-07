On May 12, the Albemarle County School Board voted 4 to 2 against adopting a resolution to recognize and bargain with the Albemarle Education Association (AEA) as a union representing teachers and other licensed professionals in the school division. A dozen or so teachers and parents spoke in favor of collective bargaining during the public comment period, and many more AEA supporters, dressed in “red for ed,” filled the auditorium seats, but the board was unmoved.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO