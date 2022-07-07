ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Evacuation orders lifted from Butterfield Fire in Truckee (update)

By Staff Report
Sierra Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRUCKEE, Calif. — After further investigation, the Butterfield Fire was human-caused. “The cause of this afternoon’s wildland fire was determined to have been human caused,” Truckee Police Department announced in a Facebook post. “A female suspect was taken into custody after evidence was obtained indicating she was responsible for setting several...

www.sierrasun.com

