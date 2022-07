A former member of law enforcement in Ohio has been sentenced to decades in prison for the gruesome death and attempted decapitation of his wife. Wilford Jenkins III, 49, previously worked as a guard at the Lebanon Correctional Facility under the auspices of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, and as deputy at the Butler County Jail. For reasons still unknown, he stabbed 47-year-old Huletta Jenkins to death at the couple’s home in October 2021.

HAMILTON COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO