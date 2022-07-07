ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Alex DeBrincat trade: How deal between Blackhawks, Senators impacts Bruins

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ottawa Senators haven't been much of a threat to the Boston Bruins since they eliminated the Original Six club in the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. That might be changing, though. The Senators nearly advanced to the Cup Final in that 2017 playoff run, getting...

www.nbcsports.com

Yardbarker

Blackhawks’ DeBrincat Trade Is an Epic Fail for the Franchise

The Chicago Blackhawks did it. After weeks of speculation that star forward Alex DeBrincat would be traded, the Blackhawks dealt him to the Ottawa Senators for three draft picks: the seventh-overall pick and a second-round pick (39th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The move came together hours before the NHL Draft was expected to start on July 7. There is no sense in mincing words about this trade other than it was an epic fail by general manager Kyle Davidson. Here’s how the trade breaks down for Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
93.7 The Fan

Letang says he signed for less to keep Malkin

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Whenever there is talk about contracts, the phrase ‘hometown discount’ is brought up by fans and media. Would an established player, who likely has already made a lot of money, be willing to take less to help the team be competitive? Thursday, Kris Letang believes he did that agreeing to a six-year, $36.6 million contract.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Bruins GM delivers strong statement on Pastrnak contract situation

Just over a month ago, a source close to David Pastrnak told The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa there's "no chance" the Bruins star remains in Boston with Don Sweeney as general manager. Sweeney has very different plans, it appears. The Bruins GM said Friday he wants to make Pastrnak a "lifelong...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

What you need to know about Bruins' second-round pick Matthew Poitras

The Boston Bruins have made their first pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, and they targeted a huge position of need. Boston selected Guelph Storm center Matthew Poitras with the No. 54 overall pick (second round). Poitras is listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. He tallied 50 points (21 goals,...
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: New York Knicks Waive Veteran Player

On Friday, the New York Knicks have announced that they have waived veteran forward Taj Gibson. Gibson played 52 games last season, and averaged 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds. The 37-year-old has played 13-years in the NBA for the Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Knicks...
NBA
NBC Sports

How Red Sox will tie a 77-year-old record vs. Yankees tonight

Unless you're an octogenarian, you haven't seen a group of starting pitchers like this in your lifetime. The Red Sox will send rookie Kutter Crawford to the mound Saturday night against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Crawford will be the fourth consecutive rookie pitcher to start a game for Boston, marking the franchise's longest streak of rookie starters since 1945.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Blues Positioning Themselves to Acquire Matthew Tkachuk

While all eyes are on what decision Johnny Gaudreau will make in free agency, Nick Kypreos and Doug MacLean said people may be focused on the wrong Calgary Flames player. They think the bigger focus should be on Matthew Tkachuk. While speaking about the NHL Draft and the fallout that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Boston

Five Massachusetts high school players selected in 2022 NHL Draft

BOSTON -- The 2022 NHL Draft happened in a flash, and a handful of Massachusetts high schoolers were selected. The Mass. high school picks began in the third round on Friday, at pick No. 76 overall, when the San Jose Sharks selected Michael Fisher, a defenseman out of the St. Mark's School in Southborough. A native of Westborough, Fischer turned 18 in early May.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Flurry of trades, signings expected before NHL free agency

While Julien BriseBois knows exactly how confident he is about the possibility of re-signing playoff performer Ondrej Palat and veteran defenseman Jan Rutta, he’s not saying. “Still working on that,” the two-time Stanley Cup-winning general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning said. “Too early to tell.” He’s also right that it’s too early to tell exactly what NHL free agency will look like when it begins Wednesday. Colorado, which beat Tampa Bay in the Cup Final, is looking to sign postseason standout Valeri Nichushkin among a group of potential free agents, and others such as Calgary MVP candidate Johnny Gaudreau, Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin and Florida trade deadline pickup Claude Giroux could all get new deals to stay rather than hitting the open market. A big star re-upping with his team has already happened a couple of times: the Pittsburgh Penguins signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang for six years and the Nashville Predators signed high-scoring winger Filip Forsberg for eight. Teams have until midnight EDT Tuesday — 12 hours before free agency begins — to get the maximum benefit of signing players for eight years, after which they can only get up to seven.
NHL
NBC Sports

WATCH: Christian Arroyo costs Red Sox two runs with brutal blunder

One play in Friday night's game vs. the New York Yankees perfectly summed up the Boston Red Sox' recent struggles. The Red Sox trailed 5-2 in the third inning as the Yankees had runners on second and third with one out. Joey Gallo hit what should have been a routine flyout to right field, but what happened next was anything but routine.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

OILERS UPSET OVER LACK OF INTEREST IN PULJUJARVI

Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi has been the topic of trade rumors for much of his young career, and it seems that this is the summer that he is finally moved. The problem is that the Oilers are upset over the lack of interest in the once highly-touted forward. TSN's...
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Blockbuster Could Solve Goaltending Issue Once & For All

GM Kyle Dubas made no secret about their options when he spoke to reporters at the draft. This was after he was successfully able to clear the $3.8 million cap hit of Petr Mrazek from the books. “With the cap space we have now, every option is available to us,”...
NHL
NBC Sports

2022 NHL Draft tracker: Rounds 2-7

Right from the start, the 2022 NHL Draft presented plenty of surprises. Actually, the unexpected moments happened before the (often-surprising picks). The Blackhawks traded Alex DeBrincat to a Senators team hungry to climb the ranks. There was a similar pattern before Round 2 of the 2022 NHL Draft kicked off....
NHL

