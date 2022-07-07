ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees' Aaron Judge out of lineup vs. Red Sox with 'lower body soreness'

By John Healy
 3 days ago
Aaron Judge is having an MVP season for the New York Yankees this year, but the slugger is not in the lineup for the opener of a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Thursday.

According to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, Judge is dealing with “some kind of lower body soreness” and is “something we’re not going to mess with.”

It’s the second time in the last four games that Judge has gotten the day off, and that does not include the off-day they had on Monday. Boone told reporters that Judge is “probably available” if needed, though.

“I’d probably use him in a pinch-hit situation,” he said before the game.

The 30-year-old slugger became the first player to reach 30 home runs this season with a grand slam against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night. It highlighted a 3-for-4 night as he continues to build his case for AL MVP.

It also helped him break out of a bit of a slump. Judge had entered Wednesday in a 5-for-39 slide but still had two home runs and seven RBI in that time frame.

It is curious to wonder if whatever nagging soreness he has been dealing with contributed to his recent skid at the plate.

While games against the Red Sox always carry a little extra juice — especially with Boston going 31-15 since May 18 — the Yankees can afford to rest Judge for as long as he needs. The Bombers enter the series with a comfortable 14-game lead over the Red Sox.

