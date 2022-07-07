'You must be in a dark place': Eric Greitens' old friend asks him to drop the RINO hunting rhetoric

An old friend of Eric Greitens is making a plea to the Senate candidate.

Greitens and Ken Harbaugh went to Duke and Oxford together and co-founded The Mission Continues veterans charity. Harbaugh said he even took out a life insurance loan to help his friend run for Governor. Now, he's made a video in which he calls for Greitens to walk back on some of his comments, saying that his extreme rhetoric is not reminiscent of the Eric he knew.

"I went to your weddings. Your speech at our first one about saving the worms, I still remember it," Harbaugh says in the video. "Some of my best memories are just the two of us figuring out how to build a veterans organization."

But now Harbaugh says Greitens' ad about hunting 'RINOs' is threatening, and a mistake to use as a campaign tactic.

"It is not honorable, and it is not a reflection of the Eric I knew. Even if you do win, you're gonna lose more than you can imagine by campaigning like this," he said. He added, "I know you must be in a dark place to think what you're doing is worth it."

He also made it personal.

"The call to hunt down Republicans who disagree with you? That's my mom, Eric," he said. "Just because she doesn't think the election was stolen -- and let's be honest, you don't either -- that's not a reason to threaten her. She was one of the few people to reach out when you were forced to resign as governor."

He wants Greitens to step aside.

"What you're doing now is gonna get someone killed. Do the right thing. Drop out. Focus on repairing the damage you've done. And pray it's not too late."

Greitens has not responded to his old friend's video.