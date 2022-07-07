ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

2,807-piece Bowser coming to Lego’s Super Mario line

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36U5pE_0gYAtoXK00
The Mighty Bowser kit features Nintendo’s iconic villain in 2,807 pieces as part of Lego’s adult product line (Courtesy of Lego)

(NEXSTAR) — Lego and Super Mario are set to unleash Bowser’s fury on collectors this fall with the release of the partnership’s largest building set yet. The Mighty Bowser kit features Nintendo’s iconic villain in 2,807 pieces as part of Lego’s adult product line.

The recreation of Mario’s nemesis can launch fireballs and will also have moveable head, neck, mouth, arms, legs and tail, Lego said in its Thursday announcement.

“Just as defeating Bowser was always the ultimate challenge in the Super Mario games, here we’re challenging fans to build the King of the Koopas from nearly 3,000 pieces,” said Senior Designer Carl Merriam. “We know they’re up to the task and will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on this great new addition to the Super Mario line.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQVhA_0gYAtoXK00
(Courtesy of Lego)

The Might Bowser, priced at $269.99, will be released Oct. 1. Cue the evil Bowser laugh you dreaded from Super Mario 64.

Biggest Lego set ever

While 2,807 is a lot of pieces, it’s far from Lego’s biggest set.

In terms of piece count, the biggest Lego set ever released is the Lego Art World Map, which has over 11,000 pieces. The item can be mounted and pinned with its owner’s travels. Other many-piece releases are the Titanic set (9,090 pieces), Colosseum (9,036), Star Wars Millennium Falcon (7,541) and the Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle (6,020).

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

WCSO finds 150 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people face felony charges after deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said they discovered 150 pounds of marijuana during a routine traffic stop on Thursday morning. Franc Yanlong Huang and Mei Wu, both of California, were arrested and charged with possession of...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Engadget

Lego is releasing a 2,807-piece Bowser set for adults

Come October, Lego will release the largest set in its Super Mario line so far — a 2,807-piece model of the King of the Koopas himself. The Mighty Bowser set will be a part of Lego’s fun but not infantilizing line for adults known as Adults Welcome. Upon a closer look at the Super Koopa figure, it’s evident that it’ll take far more advanced spatial reasoning skills to build than the rest of Lego’s Super Mario-themed lineup geared towards youth. In addition to Super Bowser coming with his own Lego-version of a fireball launcher, there’s also a button to control the figure’s movements and an entire battle platform for Bowser, complete with two towers that are meant to be toppled over by the villain.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Art#Video Game#Colosseum
technewstoday.com

18 Best Games Sega Saturn of All Time

Sega Saturn was the most powerful and influential gaming console from the 1990s to the early 2000. The games this console featured were too innovative and ahead of their time. Both the graphics and gameplay were incredible. But unfortunately, Sega Saturn could not hold against the test of time. Nowadays,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
KLST/KSAN

Assault suspect arrested when he returns to scene

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who allegedly pointed a gun and threatened customers at a Denny’s in April is back behind bars after police said he kicked in a woman’s door, hit her, and choked her until she lost consciousness. Officers with the Wichita Falls Police...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLST/KSAN

Municipal court announces ‘Warrant Roundup’

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Municipal Court has set a July 22 deadline to resolve outstanding warrants as announced on the city’s Facebook page. According to the city website, the court has generated a list of individuals who have outstanding warrants that must be resolved prior to to the 4:30 p.m. deadline in order for their name to not appear on the warrant list which will subject the individual to be arrested “at anytime, place of environment, or home.”
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas man dies after lighting firework on his head

SAN ANTONIO Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 43-year-old man died after lighting a “mortar-style” firework from the top of his head. According to a report from San Antonio police, the incident occurred shortly after midnight on July 5 at the 800 block of Harriman Place. Officers arrived at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD highlights Humberto Morales Jr. as a wanted person

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department highlighted Humberto Morales Jr. for “Fugitive Friday” via social media on July 8th. Morales who is described to be five-foot-nine, 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes has a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Bosque Co Sheriff seeks to form Volunteer Emergency Services Support Committee

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is looking to form a Volunteer Emergency Services Support Committee. Sheriff Trace Hendricks said on social media Friday morning that the County is blessed to have a large number of people who voluntarily step up during a disaster or time of need. He says the generosity of these people “speaks volumes of the values of our family and friends here in our county.”
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy