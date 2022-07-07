Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer; Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Custer County in southwestern South Dakota West central Pennington County in west central South Dakota Northeastern Weston County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 705 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Newcastle, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Newcastle, Osage, Moon, Four Corners and Redbank Spring Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CUSTER COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO