ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Healthcare leaders address COVID-19 spike in Amarillo

By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idQHx_0gYAtaBA00

Last week’s Amarillo COVID-19 report showed new cases doubling from the previous week, going from 286 new cases the previous week to 611 new cases in the latest report. With the rise in new cases among other metrics considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it has raised the precaution level for Potter County to medium.

With this increase, the Amarillo Globe-News reached out to the healthcare leaders of the Northwest Texas Healthcare System and BSA Hospital to get their thoughts on the current rise in cases and what measures can be taken to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in the region.

Dr. Brian Weis, chief medical officer for the Northwest Healthcare System, said that the trends are obvious about cases rising over the last three weeks in the area, and he has seen a rise in hospitalizations at his hospital. However, overall, even with the spike in cases, the severity has not been at previous levels that taxed his hospital staffs in the area.

“The good news is that thankfully most people are not getting very sick,” Weis said. “We do want people to be aware that we are seeing this trend upward. I do hope people will make the right choices for themselves about how they are to be protected. If that means that they want to start putting masks on to go into a busy store, then that is a great idea to help protect them.”

Weis said that he felt that rising numbers of positive COVID-19 cases may be underreported, due to many people now having access to at-home tests.

When asked about reports of new COVID-19 variants being very resistant to previous vaccinations, Weis stated that due to that issue, there is a great chance of a new booster being developed to help combat it, but he emphasized that there seems to still be a level of protection from people getting critically ill, versus without any vaccinations.

When asked about how to reduce the spread with the way things stand in the community, Weis stressed common-sense measures, such as being conscientious about hand hygiene and exposure to people. He said that if people feel sick, they should avoid crowded areas or going to work until they have been diagnosed.

Weis said there is a level of danger in being complacent, due to people returning to their everyday lives, in that people should take their health seriously if they feel ill and not take chances.

While he could see that many people feel like vaccines and boosters are not effective in preventing COVID-19, Weis says that vaccines have proven effective to reduce serious illness and hospitalization, and the numbers bear that out since their introduction.

Asked if people should be hesitant to put on a mask due to some in the public having backlash against them, Weis said that people should do what they need to protect themselves from getting sick, even if it makes them look like an outlier.

"There is no doubt that masks work,” Weis said. “We do know that these measures do help prevent the spread of these respiratory viruses.”

When asked if other issues such as the flu have gotten mixed in with COVID-19 making the numbers look worse, Weis emphatically denied that was the case.

“For a lot of our patients, we did not just evaluate for COVID-19. We did a full viral panel that simultaneously tests for over 20 viruses and bacteria that cause respiratory disease; if influenza was mixed in there, it would have been found in those tests,” Weis said. “We did not see influenza being mistaken for COVID-19 in these tests.”

Weis addressed the new immunizations for children younger than 5 years old and their effectiveness with the omicron variant.

“The big controversy among many is going to be these immunizations of young children. I have looked at the ligature, and I do not have any doubt about the safety of these immunizations,” Weis said. “These vaccines are not particularly good about preventing symptomatic infections from the omicron variants, but what they did show is that the vast majority of these children did not get very sick.”

He said that data shows repeatedly that these vaccines are safe for children. Weis also said that people who may be waiting on new boosters before getting one should still get vaccinated now if they have not previously been vaccinated, because it would still give them some level of protection.

When asked if there could be a new booster every year much like there is with influenza, Weis said that is very possible, but with much of the new research coming out, the variants could be targeted much more directly than the flu.

Dr. Michael Lamanteer, chief medical officer of BSA Hospital, also weighed in on the current surge in the region.

“There are certainly a number of individuals that do not have immunity, either by not having been vaccinated or previously infected (and) are still at higher risks for infection,” Lamanteer said.

He said that people who have had the primary series vaccination but have not gotten boosters are in a higher risk category than those who have gotten boosted and are getting infected.

Those things diminish the ability to have that immunization fight off the infections, Lamanteer said. “People over 50 and are immune-comprised should be getting these vaccinations and boosters."

When asked why infections seem to be higher than this period last year, Lamanteer said that while that is true, the bright aspect of the issue is that they are seeing way fewer hospitalizations.

“Transmission rates are high everywhere, but when it comes to COVID-19 hospitalization rates, our rates are fairly low and nothing like they were previously when we had this rate of positives,” Lamanteer said. “More people are getting infected, but its translating to less hospitalization and of the people coming to the hospital less who are requiring intensive care services.”

He said that of the 19 COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital as of Wednesday, only one required going to the intensive care unit. Previously, the hospital was seeing greater numbers of patients, with almost half requiring intensive care, according to Lamaneteer.

He said the factors affecting the amount of current hospitalizations were some levels of immunity from infections and vaccinations and omicron not being as deadly on the population as previous COVID-19 variants. He said people who at the highest risk now are those who have never contracted the virus or received immunization.

Lamanteer pushed back against those who just look at COVID-19 as the flu.

“We should not assume that COVID-19 has the same kind of seasonality as other respiratory infections such as the flu,”Lamanteer said. “The risk is present, regardless of the time of year, with COVID-19.”

Addressing boosters and the possibility of needing one every year, Lamanteer stated that with the nature of mortality seen with this virus, that is something that could be in the conversation for the next several years. He said that much of that depends on the amount of spread and the severity of the virus.

“The data and evidence support that vaccination prevents and reduces more severe disease, based on data,” Lamanteer said. “It is very much like how a flu shot affords better protection even to those that end up getting the flu. It is not there to prevent infection; it's to prevent severe after effects.”

He said that he was encouraged by the development of vaccines for younger children. With this, Lamanteer said that the benefits outweigh the risks of vaccinating children, and adverse reactions are much less likely than a severe reaction to COVID-19 infection. He said with the school year about to start, this could have a positive effect to reduce infections.

Addressing masking concerns, Lamanteer said that the highest risk individuals should definitely wear a mask, but overall, he said that he felt that others should be fine, not masking unless they are showing symptoms or have health concerns.

When asked about why the case rate has gone up in the area, Lamaneteer could not point to any particular reason for the surge, but he again urged against complacency about taking care of one’s health and stressed the need to be vaccinated.

“Folks need to be thoughtful about the symptoms they may be experiencing and take the proper precautions to keep them and others safe,” Lamanteer said. "People also need to be respectful to others that wear masks, because they could have very good reasons for wearing them.”

Currently, according to the Amarillo COVID-19 dashboard online, there are 1,619 active cases, which is up from last week's report by 269 cases, with three new deaths reported as of Thursday.

Vaccinations are available Monday through Friday at the Amarillo Public Health Department, located at 850 Martin Road, as well as mobile vaccinations via the mobile clinic, set up in various locations throughout the month. For a full schedule, and more information, visit amarilloalerts.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas AG asks for clarification on city’s charter in Civic Center litigation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In court documents recently filed in the 320th Judicial District Court of Potter County, officials with the office of Ken Paxton, the attorney general for the state of Texas, are asking the city of Amarillo to clarify a portion of its charter in relation to the maximum amount of ad valorem taxes in which the city can tax residents.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

New Amarillo Food Plant to provide job opportunities

Cacique Foods will host informational sessions for job seekers interested in high paying food manufacturing jobs that are coming to the Amarillo area. The sessions will take place Wednesday, July 13th at Workforce Solutions Panhandle, located at 3120 Eddy Street from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Attendees will have the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Coronavirus
Amarillo, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Amarillo, TX
Government
Potter County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
County
Potter County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
City
Amarillo, TX
Potter County, TX
Government
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

One dead in wreck after striking a wild animal

AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — On Sunday, officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that Elvin Padilla-Mejia 22, of Amarillo, Texas died after a wreck this morning. According to DPS, it happened around 12:50 a.m. on US-287 about three miles east of Hedley. DPS said the driver was heading westbound on US 287 when […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Scam Call Awareness For Citizens of Amarillo

The Amarillo Police Department has received phone calls from citizens about potential scam activity. The calls people are receiving are listed as City of Amarillo numbers. Phone numbers can be spoofed, or made to look like a genuine numbers, to increase the believability of the phone call. Common scams include...
AMARILLO, TX
KBAT 99.9

The Brightest Ghost Town In The Texas Panhandle; Electric City

(Full disclosure, the big featured image above is not of Electric City. It's just real pretty and I wanted to use it--it does resemble the actual Electric City if you squint and tilt your head ever so slightly, though) While the name might suggest bright lights illuminating the Texas panhandle;...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health Care#Bacteria#Influenza#Healthcare#The Amarillo Globe News#Bsa Hospital
thepampanews.com

Second Annual PampaFest returns Aug. 20

The Second Annual PampaFest will return to Downtown Pampa on Saturday, Aug. 20. Event Coordinator Corey Coronis said while there are a few changes being made to the layout of the event, attendees can still expect a great experience. “We’re swapping the food trucks and the vendors to different blocks...
PAMPA, TX
KBAT 99.9

Is There A Cult In Amarillo? Some People Seem To Think So.

I swear Reddit has to be my favorite site for reading and finding out some of the most ridiculous things. Someone had asked who was putting up the "fire-n-brimstone" electronic billboards around town, and naturally, I had to see if anyone answered. Sure enough, someone had the answer right away.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gracie’s Project hosted ‘Lost Paws Memorial 5K and 1 Mile’ Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Gracie’s Project hosted their “Lost Paws Memorial 5k and 1 mile” at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 9 at Stephen F. Austin Park. Proceeds from the event went to support Gracie’s Project, which is a local organization that helps save stray animals. They provide spay/neuter services, shots, vet care housing, and other pet […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Myhighplains.com

TxDOT ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week. According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of July 10, include:. The right lanes of I-40 will be closed in both directions at...
AMARILLO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

3 critically injured including 2 children in downtown Amarillo wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department was on the scene of the wreck Thursday night involving two vehicles and multiple injuries in downtown Amarillo. According to officials with APD’s Traffic Investigation Unit, a silver Nissan was going east on SE 10th Ave and hit a silver Chrysler 300 driving on Bolton Street.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police continue missing person investigation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department are continuing their investigation into the disappearance of 40-year-old Linda Barnett. Barnett was last seen in the 500 block of S. Kentucky Street on July 5, 2020. APD said she has multiple health issues requiring medication, which she did not have with...
KFDA

Extended drought, heat delay some produce at area farmer’s market

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Various fruits and vegetables will be arriving at the Golden Spread farmer’s market in the coming weeks. Various products, such as watermelon and cantaloupe, have been slow to arrive at the popular farmer’s market. President of the Golden Spread farmer’s market, Tim Moss, says...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

GOOD NEWS: 11-year-old starts jewelry business

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many children are automatically drawn to activities, like sports and music. For some children, it may take a bit more time to find a less common activity that sparks an interest. Eleven-year-old Laken Carthel creates some impressive and beautiful jewelry, and has already been developing his...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy