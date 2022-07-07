ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Kevin Bacon searches 'bowels' of NYC subway for poster of his 1986 film 'Quicksilver'

By 1010 WINS Newsroom
 3 days ago
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Kevin Bacon is a man on mission.

After the Instagram account subwaycreatures -- which posts all things unusual from NYC's subterranean world -- posted in April a purported recent photo of a poster from Bacon's 1986 film "Quicksilver" in an unidentified subway station, the 63-year-old actor headed underground in search of it.

"A NYC subway ad that has somehow remained up since 1986 @kevinbacon," tweeted the account, to which Bacon commented, "WTF!"

The 63-year-old actor, on Wednesday, posted a video of himself descending into the subway system in search of the poster.

Bacon walked around the underground subway station in search of the poster in the video, after encouraging his Twitter followers, "Take a trip with me deep into the bowels of the NYC subway where I heard there was a #Quicksilver poster from 1986."

In the video he says, “I heard a rumor that there was a poster of a movie of mine from 1986, 'Quicksilver.' So my journey today is to see if I can find said movie poster.”

Bacon asked an MTA employee about where the poster could be. She explained that it could’ve been removed. He didn't end up finding the poster but seemed happy to have tried.

"I didn’t get so lucky as to find it 🤣 but I did get to see some of the other underground wonders and meet some fellow New Yorkers on the way," Bacon's post read.

Bacon played Ren in "Footloose", which turned him into a pop culture icon and Quicksilver came two years after.

