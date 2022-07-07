Scottish prosecutor: New fingerprints confirm Nicholas Alahverdian's identity

The jig appears to be up for Nicholas Alahverdian .

After seven months of incessant denials that he’s the international fugitive arrested in Scotland on a Utah rape charge, a new set of fingerprints has confirmed his identity, a Scottish prosecutor said Thursday.

The stunning change in fortune for Alahverdian came in a Glasgow court where prosecutor Julie Clark said fingerprints taken from Alahverdian’s arrest Tuesday for threatening two hospital staff, matched those previously identified as Alahverdian’s.

"Fingerprints taken when he was arrested for this matter were confirmed to be Nicholas Rossi ,” she said, referring to Alahverdian by the last name he once used.

'He’s proven he can’t be trusted'

Over Alahverdian's repeated outbursts, a Scottish judge then revoked the Rhode Island con man’s bail, agreeing with a prosecutor that his recent attempts to delay his extradition hearing, his fake reports of suffering seizures – and new charges of threatening a nurse and a doctor – make him a flight risk.

“He’s proven he can’t be trusted, and therefore he should be remanded in custody,” said Clark, according to the Glasgow Court Press Agency, which covered the hearing.

Sheriff Gerard MacMillan agreed, telling the agitated Alahverdian, who sat before him in a wheelchair, dressed in a gown and slippers and using an oxygen mask: “I feel you may abscond and fail to appear.”

Scottish patience with the convicted sex offender who faked his death in 2020 appeared to be growing thin.

Prosecutors in his extradition proceedings in Edinburgh were already threatening to seek his bail revocation when on Tuesday he was arrested for threatening behavior.

Alahverdian, 34, had been in the hospital since last Thursday after an ambulance crew took him from his Glasgow flat hours before a scheduled extradition hearing.

In a phone interview with The Journal last week, Alahverdian said he had COVID again, the same infection that hospitalized him in December when Interpol authorities caught up to him. He also complained of having seizures that made it impossible for him to attend his hearings.

Then Tuesday he began screaming at a respiratory doctor and nurse, approaching them “like a raging bull, red-faced and cursing,” prosecutor Clark said Thursday.

He was arrested then and held in police custody pending his court appearance Thursday.

Authorities' frustrations building

Prosecutors have complained in court that Alahverdian was attempting to delay his extradition proceedings by refusing to voluntarily submit to fingerprinting and DNA sampling, defying orders to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court (often checking himself into a hospital instead), and failing to produce any identifying documents.

One document entered into his case, an Irish driver’s license, appeared to be a forgery, a prosecutor said last week.

Alahverdian had been on bail since Interpol authorities arrested him Dec. 13 at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where the one-time Rhode Island State House advocate for child-welfare reform was being treated for COVID.

At the time, Utah authorities said DNA and photographs of Alahverdian's distinctive tattoos had been used to tie him to the 2008 rape of a former girlfriend in Orem, Utah.

The FBI had been looking for him since at least 2019 on fraud charges, accusing him of taking out two dozen credit cards in his former foster father’s name and running up $200,000 in debts.

Death faked, and then flight to Europe

An FBI agent spoke to Alahverdian over the phone in December 2019. In plotting his fake death later that month – supposedly from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma – Alahverdian told reporters that he was living out of the country for fear of threats he had received because of his State House advocacy work.

But law-enforcement officials have also described Alahverdian as a serial sex abuser, with women in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Ohio and Utah filing allegations against him.

In Ohio, in a span of two weeks in 2008, two women accused Alahverdian of virtually identical attacks. In one case, a student at Sinclair Community College, sought his prosecution and Alahverdian was convicted of misdemeanor sexual imposition and public indecency.

Months later, a 21-year-old woman in Orem, Utah, told police Alahverdian had raped her. As in more than a half-dozen other assault allegations, the woman said she met him on a dating website.

Alahverdian’s extradition hearing is scheduled to continue next week.

Email Tom Mooney at: tmooney@providencejournal.com

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Scottish prosecutor: New fingerprints confirm Nicholas Alahverdian's identity