Public Safety

Scottish prosecutor: New fingerprints confirm Nicholas Alahverdian's identity

By Tom Mooney, The Providence Journal
 3 days ago

The jig appears to be up for Nicholas Alahverdian .

After seven months of incessant denials that he’s the international fugitive arrested in Scotland on a Utah rape charge, a new set of fingerprints has confirmed his identity, a Scottish prosecutor said Thursday.

The stunning change in fortune for Alahverdian came in a Glasgow court where prosecutor Julie Clark said fingerprints taken from Alahverdian’s arrest Tuesday for threatening two hospital staff, matched those previously identified as Alahverdian’s.

"Fingerprints taken when he was arrested for this matter were confirmed to be Nicholas Rossi ,” she said, referring to Alahverdian by the last name he once used.

'He’s proven he can’t be trusted'

Over Alahverdian's repeated outbursts, a Scottish judge then revoked the Rhode Island con man’s bail, agreeing with a prosecutor that his recent attempts to delay his extradition hearing, his fake reports of suffering seizures – and new charges of threatening a nurse and a doctor – make him a flight risk.

“He’s proven he can’t be trusted, and therefore he should be remanded in custody,” said Clark, according to the Glasgow Court Press Agency, which covered the hearing.

Sheriff Gerard MacMillan agreed, telling the agitated Alahverdian, who sat before him in a wheelchair, dressed in a gown and slippers and using an oxygen mask: “I feel you may abscond and fail to appear.”

Scottish patience with the convicted sex offender who faked his death in 2020 appeared to be growing thin.

Prosecutors in his extradition proceedings in Edinburgh were already threatening to seek his bail revocation when on Tuesday he was arrested for threatening behavior.

Alahverdian, 34, had been in the hospital since last Thursday after an ambulance crew took him from his Glasgow flat hours before a scheduled extradition hearing.

In a phone interview with The Journal last week, Alahverdian said he had COVID again, the same infection that hospitalized him in December when Interpol authorities caught up to him. He also complained of having seizures that made it impossible for him to attend his hearings.

Then Tuesday he began screaming at a respiratory doctor and nurse, approaching them “like a raging bull, red-faced and cursing,” prosecutor Clark said Thursday.

He was arrested then and held in police custody pending his court appearance Thursday.

Authorities' frustrations building

Prosecutors have complained in court that Alahverdian was attempting to delay his extradition proceedings by refusing to voluntarily submit to fingerprinting and DNA sampling, defying orders to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court (often checking himself into a hospital instead), and failing to produce any identifying documents.

One document entered into his case, an Irish driver’s license, appeared to be a forgery, a prosecutor said last week.

Alahverdian had been on bail since Interpol authorities arrested him Dec. 13 at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where the one-time Rhode Island State House advocate for child-welfare reform was being treated for COVID.

At the time, Utah authorities said DNA and photographs of Alahverdian's distinctive tattoos had been used to tie him to the 2008 rape of a former girlfriend in Orem, Utah.

The FBI had been looking for him since at least 2019 on fraud charges, accusing him of taking out two dozen credit cards in his former foster father’s name and running up $200,000 in debts.

Death faked, and then flight to Europe

An FBI agent spoke to Alahverdian over the phone in December 2019. In plotting his fake death later that month – supposedly from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma – Alahverdian told reporters that he was living out of the country for fear of threats he had received because of his State House advocacy work.

But law-enforcement officials have also described Alahverdian as a serial sex abuser, with women in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Ohio and Utah filing allegations against him.

In Ohio, in a span of two weeks in 2008, two women accused Alahverdian of virtually identical attacks. In one case, a student at Sinclair Community College, sought his prosecution and Alahverdian was convicted of misdemeanor sexual imposition and public indecency.

Months later, a 21-year-old woman in Orem, Utah, told police Alahverdian had raped her. As in more than a half-dozen other assault allegations, the woman said she met him on a dating website.

Alahverdian’s extradition hearing is scheduled to continue next week.

Email Tom Mooney at: tmooney@providencejournal.com

BBC

Woking paedophile Stuart Menzies jailed for abusing girls

A paedophile has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexually assaulting three girls between 2000 and 2010. Stuart Menzies, 58, from Woking, Surrey, was found guilty of eight counts of sexual assault following a trial at Guildford Crown Court. Surrey Police described his actions as "selfish and abhorrent"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First image emerges of suspect in Georgia Guidestones bomb attack

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has released the first images of what could be the suspect from the attack on the state’s Guidestones monument.Releasing the CCTV footage on Thursday, the agency said the video showed a person running towards the 19-foot stone structure and then heading away after leaving an “explosive device” early Wednesday morning.The video “shows an unknown person leaving an explosive device at the Georgia Guidestones,” the GBI said. An explosion damaged a part of the structure, which was afterwards demolished by state authorities for safety reasons and to allow the GBI’s investigation to continue.“We recognise...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Couple accused of ‘bringing man to UK to harvest his kidney for their daughter’

A Nigerian politician and his wife, who are accused of plotting to harvest a man’s kidney, face trial at the Old Bailey.Ike Ekweremadu, 60, a district senator and lawyer, and his wife Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, are alleged to have transported the 21-year-old man from Nigeria to the UK.Prosecutors claim they planned to have his kidney removed so it could be given to their daughter.The man is said to have refused to consent to the procedure after undergoing tests at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead, north-west London.The Ekweremadus allegedly treated him as a slave before he escaped and went...
U.K.
BBC

Jail for Bristol man, 45, who raped 19-year-old student

A man found guilty of raping a student has been jailed for almost seven years. Mohsen Gheibi, 48, of Stapleton Road in Easton, Bristol, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court for the attack which happened in the city in May 2019. The 19-year-old victim, who cannot be named for legal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Ex-Priest Who Fled to Ecuador After Rape Claim Shoots Three People, Then Kills Himself, Report Says

In 2015, a former Union County, New Jersey, priest admitted to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old altar boy years prior. But the priest, Manuel Gallo Espinoza, then fled to his native country of Ecuador and was never extradited to the United States to face multiple sexual assault charges and an allegation of rape. Now, Espinoza will certainly never stand trial in New Jersey, as local reports say he’s died by suicide after shooting three other people, killing one of them. According to the reports, 59-year-old Espinoza shot three of his partners at an English-language school in Ecuador on July 2 following a disagreement about school management, killing Byron Carreño and then himself. While the Union County Prosecutor’s Office could not confirm the reports, multiple people who knew Espinoza verified photos of him that are circulating.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
The Independent

Police share photo of Highland Park suspect’s gun

Chicago police have released a photograph of the weapon used in the Highland Park mass shooting on 4 July, where seven people were killed and dozens injured. On Monday evening, police arrested 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo after an hours-long manhunt around the city north of Chicago.A spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said the suspect used a rifle “similar to an AR-15” from atop a commercial building and fired into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park.On Wednesday night, the police released a photograph of the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle,...
CHICAGO, IL
