Police searching for woman who hasn't been in touch with family since June 9

Tasha O’Conner - Photo credit Detroit Police Department

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Has anyone seen Tasha O’Conner?

The Detroit Police Department said the 33-year-old was reported missing by her sister who hasn't been able to get in touch with her since they last spoke on June 9, 2022.

O’Conner is described as a white female, 5'8'' tall and weighing around 200 lbs., with dark brown hair and blue eyes. There is no description of her clothing.

O'Conner's sister told police that O'Conner lives with Schizophrenia.

Anyone who has seen this missing person, or who had any information that could help police fine her, is asked to call the DPD's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701. To make an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (800-773-2587), or visit this link.