Letter: Bring transparency to PA Catholic Conference

By By Keith G. Kondrich
 3 days ago

In the interest of fiscal transparency, good stewardship and best practices in nonprofit and church governance, I ask the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference to make public its annual audited financial statements as well as the names of all appointed leaders representing their respective dioceses.

The PCC serves as the public affairs arm of Pennsylvania’s Catholic Bishops and the 10 Catholic dioceses in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The PCC advocates for Catholic policy and promotes Catholic interests on the state level through monitoring legislation, lobbying legislators, conducting policy research, and informing and educating the faithful.

Unfortunately the “faithful,” throughout Pennsylvania, are in the dark regarding PCC finances and governance. The public affairs arm of the Pennsylvania Catholic Bishops is anything but public. Assuming that some portion of the PCC’s operating budget comes from Sunday collection baskets in every diocese, Pennsylvania Catholics have a right to know how the PCC is funded, where those funds are spent and who serves in various leadership positions and advisory roles.

I strongly urge all Catholics in Pennsylvania to contact their local bishop and respectfully request immediate and verifiable transparency from the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference.

Keith G. Kondrich, Deacon

Diocese of Pittsburgh

