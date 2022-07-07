ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Police Continue to Investigate Broad Street Shootings

 3 days ago

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Richmond Police say they are continuing to investigate a mass shooting that did occur in the city early on the Fourth of July on Broad Street. Six people were wounded in the incident early Monday morning outside of Cyber Cafe, a nightspot.

Police have not yet made any arrests. They are asking anyone with information to please come forward. At the time of the incident, police said the call was for random gunfire.

Richmond Police also said there was no new information in the arrest of two Guatemalan men, whom Police say were overheard discussing a mass shooting at Dogwood Dell on the Fourth. The two face charges of being non-citizens in possession of firearms.

IN THIS ARTICLE
