Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs state budget

By Jeremy Jenkins
WGAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed the state budget Friday evening. In a tweet, he said, "I'm proud that this budget makes a historic $1.8 billion increase in education funding — bringing the total investment my administration has made in...

Comments / 26

william Berkebile
5d ago

and not one word about stimulus payments. lol. nice to see pocket stuffers. are still getn paid

Selina Masi
4d ago

I think the stimulus should come from their rainy day fund that they are hoarding for themselves. The stimulus should only be given to the working people and SS and permanently physically disabled people (SSDI) who has worked until they could no longer.

Guest
4d ago

how would you feel if you have to live on the streets because you are not allowed to work because of the disability that you have nice job wolf you will be without a job soon but I pay your wages so you don't care if I live or die

