Pharr, TX

Man charged with stealing over $3k worth of diesel

By Steven Masso
 3 days ago
Marcos Escobar (the City of Pharr)

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of diesel theft is in custody, according to Pharr police.

Marcos Escobar, 50, turned himself in to authorities on Thursday. Escobar was charged with theft of petroleum product, a state jail felony, according to the Pharr Police Department.

Escobar was identified as a suspect in a diesel theft case that was reported in June.

Evidence showed that Escobar allegedly used a makeshift device to steal 681 gallons of diesel fuel, worth approximately $3,545 from a Sunoco Gas Station at 1901 N. Tesoro.

Photo courtesy: Pharr Police Department

The device allowed for gas to be pumped while bypassing the cashier system. Pharr police recovered a vehicle used in the theft, and the makeshift device.

Escobar was arraigned on Thursday afternoon. He was issued a $7,500 C/S bond and will be transported to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

