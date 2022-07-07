ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Law Enforcement Launches Love My Car Campaign

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AG0wW_0gYAsGkx00

The advice they give is so stupid but sadly necessary…

Apparently, there are still people out there who don’t know car theft is surging all over, including in Virginia. That’s spurred numerous law enforcement agencies in the state to jointly launch a public awareness campaign called Love My Car. We fully admit our first reaction was this is just some cheesy bureaucratic feel-good campaign which will do absolutely nothing to curb car theft, but after taking a closer look at it we think it might actually help, and that’s sad.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

One of the big pushes of this campaign is to get people to not leave their keys in the car and especially to not leave their car running while they’re not in it. That likely sounds completely idiotic to you and congratulations, you’re smarter than a significant chunk of the population. Since we monitor car thefts all over the nation and in other countries, we can tell you with keyless ignitions becoming more common, more people just leave their keys in the car or leave it running while they run up to someone’s door or whatever.

“I would say 99 percent of our stolen cars have a key involved somehow; either the owner left the car running and unattended or they left a spare key inside the car somewhere,” said Major Rick Edwards of the Richmond Police Department to local journalists.

That’s how much of a problem this idiotic habit has become. You might as well just put a sign on your car inviting thieves to take it, because you’re practically handing it to them. We seriously wonder if most insurance companies would even consider a situation like that theft or decide you just gifted the vehicle to stranger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zpZiC_0gYAsGkx00

The other portion of this campaign counsels people to not leave valuables in their parked car, especially where they’re visible. Again, that’s such a common sense rule that of course there are too many people who don’t follow it. So is the final item: parking in well-lit areas if you can’t park someone secure. We’d ask why this needs to be said at all, but sadly we already know.

You probably don’t do any of these things, but if you know someone who does, just send this article to them. Then break out the box of crayons and some construction paper to help them understand why they shouldn’t just leave their keys in their car.

Source: NBC 12

Comments / 3

Related
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

High speed chase results in capture of shooter

An hour-long police pursuit that began in Sussex County on June 30 and led to the capture of two shooting suspects is believed to be connected to a fire which totally destroyed a Mobil home in Stony Creek last Wednesday, as Sussex County Sheriff’s Department Corporal Stewart Hudson revealed in an exclusive interview.
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Cars
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Richmond, VA
rvahub.com

Richmond prosecutor objects to bail decision for suspect in alleged mass shooting plot

In a petition filed Wednesday, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Brooke E. Pettit asked the Richmond Circuit Court to overrule bail conditions a lower court set for 52-year-old Julio Alvardo-Dubon, one of the two men facing weapons charges in connection to the alleged shooting plan. Richmond prosecutors are appealing a court’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Edwards
WRIC - ABC 8News

Chesterfield County Police Chief reunites dog with family

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Chief, Col. Jeffrey Katz inadvertently ended up reuniting a lost dog on Friday. Last week, Katz, wrote in a Facebook post that he would personally cover the adoption costs for the first ten families that decide to adopt a new furry family member starting on Friday, July 1. The Chesterfield County Animal Services was offering $10 adoptions on July 2 and Katz wanted to help.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Bob Good hosts pro-life rally in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Dozens came out in front of the state capitol on Saturday celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade and rallying to abolish abortion. Mary Katherine Bennett came from Forest, Virginia to the rally. She’s a mom of six children. “I have rejoiced when I...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft#Vehicles#Law Enforcement#Common Sense
foxrichmond.com

Richmond's mayor addresses questions about alleged mass shooting plot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s mayor is providing cover for the city’s police chief as questions emerge about an alleged mass shooting plan and the response. “This is the first time I’m hearing about embellishment, but I will say I credit the Richmond Police Department,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, City of Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC Washington

2 New Amtrak Round Trips Start Monday Between Virginia and DC

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington, D.C. and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The additions will bring the number of state-funded round trips from the nation's capital to eight, The Washington Post reported Saturday. “We’re adding more options for people at the right time,” said Michael...
WASHINGTON, DC
american-rails.com

Virginia Scenic Train Rides

The Cavalier State enjoys a long history with the iron horse thanks to its eastern seaboard location. Railroading in the United States has its genesis here. In nearby Baltimore, Maryland the country's first common-carrier (Baltimore & Ohio) was chartered in 1827 while not far away in the Palmetto State the South Carolina Canal & Rail Road Company opened what was then the world's longest railroad (136 miles) in October, 1833 between Charleston and Hamburg.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR CBS 6

Some upset by rollback of expanded early inmate release in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some Virginians are rallying against a new law that went into effect July first that rolls back expanded early inmate release. Jennifer Dalton of Ignite Justice put on the rally in Echo Lake Park Saturday morning. Dalton said she had to gather advocacy groups together following the sudden rollback of a law that would let some incarnated people out early.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Cars
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia Department of Agriculture expanding spotted Lanternfly quarantine

The first spotted Lanternfly in the United States was found in Pennsylvania in 2014, and the first one in Virginia was found in 2018 in Frederick County. The Virginia Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine was established a year later to slow the spread of the invasive insect, as well as to protect businesses who would otherwise have to impose restrictions on products shipped to and from areas it inhabits.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

FBI asking for help solving 5-year Virginia cold case

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help solving a nearly five-year-old homicide case from Middlesex County. According to the FBI, Margaret Thornton Lammers of Cuyahoga County, Ohio was found dead in her family’s vacation home in Deltaville, Virginia on July 11, 2017. While conducting a welfare check, deputies from the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office found Thornton dead in the house from blunt force trauma.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, VA
WRIC TV

Female shot in Petersburg Saturday night

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC)- A female is hurt after a shooting in Petersburg Saturday night. According to the Petersburg Police Department, officers were notified that a person had been shot in the 500 block of Mingea Street at 9:46 P.M. The victim was located and taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
PETERSBURG, VA
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
74K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy