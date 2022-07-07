Timberwolves trade for star center Rudy Gobert: What does it mean?
By Jeff Wald
fox9.com
3 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS - It took Tim Connelly less than two months to make arguably the biggest move in the history of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Connelly was hired as the new president of basketball operations in late May. Less than two months later, the Timberwolves introduced Rudy Gobert as their newest star edition...
The blockbuster trade between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz puzzled many fans. It was one of those rare trades that seemed to make no sense for both teams. The Wolves got a center to pair with their other star center, while the Jazz traded away their star for a bunch of picks and some solid star players.
If it wasn’t clear before, it seems that Utah Jazz is in rebuild mode, and that could, or could not include star Donovan Mitchel based on new comments from the team’s general manager Justin Zanik. When the Jazz decided to trade three-time All-Star Rudy Gobert last week, the...
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell might not be safe from the trade block, according to Jazz general manager, Justin Zanik. Mitchell has been the subject of trade speculation since it was rumored that he and former Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert suffered a rift in their relationship. Between their first-round exit...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — To understand why Damian Lillard is still with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022, examine why he enrolled at Weber State in 2008. Weber State showed serious interest in Lillard before any other school. That resonated with Lillard, and when higher-profile schools came calling late in the recruiting process, he didn’t forget how Weber State was the first one to believe in him. So, he went there. And he stayed there. Fast forward to now: Portland was the team that drafted him a decade ago, and Lillard hasn’t left there, either. Lillard’s tale is a reminder: NBA players may be more empowered now than ever before. They can align with their friends and form superteams. They can force trades (even though asking for one publicly is against league rules). They can get coaches fired.
After the Utah Jazz traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a major haul of picks, a lot of teams contacted them to explore the possibility of moving Donovan Mitchell. However, the franchise rejected them all, and for good reason. According to Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune, the Jazz felt teams were […]
The Wizards have reportedly found a new big man, as The Athletic reports that the Wiz plan to sign veteran center Taj Gibson. The 37-year-old Gibson was waived by the Knicks on Friday, coming off a season where he averaged 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds in 52 games as part of the Knicks’ frontcourt rotation. Over 13 years in the NBA, Gibson has averaged 9.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Bulls, Thunder, Timberwolves, and Knicks.
