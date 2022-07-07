ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Timberwolves trade for star center Rudy Gobert: What does it mean?

By Jeff Wald
fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS - It took Tim Connelly less than two months to make arguably the biggest move in the history of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Connelly was hired as the new president of basketball operations in late May. Less than two months later, the Timberwolves introduced Rudy Gobert as their newest star edition...

The Associated Press

Analysis: Lillard shows NBA players have power to stay, too

LAS VEGAS (AP) — To understand why Damian Lillard is still with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022, examine why he enrolled at Weber State in 2008. Weber State showed serious interest in Lillard before any other school. That resonated with Lillard, and when higher-profile schools came calling late in the recruiting process, he didn’t forget how Weber State was the first one to believe in him. So, he went there. And he stayed there. Fast forward to now: Portland was the team that drafted him a decade ago, and Lillard hasn’t left there, either. Lillard’s tale is a reminder: NBA players may be more empowered now than ever before. They can align with their friends and form superteams. They can force trades (even though asking for one publicly is against league rules). They can get coaches fired.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Jazz rejected all Donovan Mitchell trade offers

After the Utah Jazz traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a major haul of picks, a lot of teams contacted them to explore the possibility of moving Donovan Mitchell. However, the franchise rejected them all, and for good reason. According to Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune, the Jazz felt teams were […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Jazz rejected all Donovan Mitchell trade offers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
106.7 The Fan

Wizards reportedly signing ex-Knicks, Bulls center Taj Gibson

The Wizards have reportedly found a new big man, as The Athletic reports that the Wiz plan to sign veteran center Taj Gibson. The 37-year-old Gibson was waived by the Knicks on Friday, coming off a season where he averaged 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds in 52 games as part of the Knicks’ frontcourt rotation. Over 13 years in the NBA, Gibson has averaged 9.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Bulls, Thunder, Timberwolves, and Knicks.
WASHINGTON, DC

