COVID cases rise, more treatment options available

One COVID-19-related death was reported in the area in the latest report from June 30th to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, the one death was reported in Jackson County in Iowa. There were 12 people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, seven more than one week earlier and the highest hospitalization total since February 2nd. According to a report, hospitalizations are rising as the volume of cases picks up, but so far, there’s no sign that illnesses involving the subvariants are more severe. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium in Jackson County, falling from high one week ago. Medium ratings were assigned to Dubuque and Jones counties in Iowa, as well as Jo Daviess County in Illinois. All the other counties in the area had a low rating.

JACKSON COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO