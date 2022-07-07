ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

COVID cases rise, more treatment options available

By Brian Weckerly
With COVID-19 cases back on the rise, new antiviral pill available in QCA

COVID-19 cases are back on the rise across Illinois and Iowa, but new treatments could keep future outbreaks to a minimum. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), both Rock Island and Scott Counties now have “moderate” COVID-19 transmission levels, the highest in months. However, experts say a surge similar to ones we’ve seen in the past is less likely to happen this time, with Paxlovid, Pfizer’s new antiviral COVID-19 pill, widely available.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Cedar Rapids woman says she lost mobility due to long-term COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the Mayo Clinic, 1 in 5 people ages 18 to 64 who were infected with COVID-19 will have a medical condition that might be due to COVID up to a year after testing positive, and it’s even worse for people 65 and older, with one out of four suffering from long-term COVID-19. “This is me on the 4th of July hanging out with friends,” said Shannon Ver Woert as she flipped through old photos.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Landlord faces fraud charge in COVID-19 assistance scheme

A 49-year-old Davenport landlord faces a felony charge after the Iowa Finance Authority says she falsified information and illegally received more than $12,000 in COVID-19-related rental assistance funds. Carrie Ann Kephart faces a charge of first-degree fraud, court records say. The COVID-19 rental assistance program. The Iowa Finance Authority (IFA)...
DAVENPORT, IA
Quad City eye doctor answers common questions about vision

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - When should I get my eyes checked? What are ‘floaters’? Those are just a few of the common questions Dr. William Benevento with Eye Surgeons Associates has heard in the 28 years he has been at the practice in the Quad Cities. He provides easy answers to common questions.
HEALTH
One COVID-19 Related Death In the Area In Latest Report

One COVID-19-related death was reported in the area in the latest report from June 30th to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, the one death was reported in Jackson County in Iowa. There were 12 people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, seven more than one week earlier and the highest hospitalization total since February 2nd. According to a report, hospitalizations are rising as the volume of cases picks up, but so far, there’s no sign that illnesses involving the subvariants are more severe. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium in Jackson County, falling from high one week ago. Medium ratings were assigned to Dubuque and Jones counties in Iowa, as well as Jo Daviess County in Illinois. All the other counties in the area had a low rating.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
UAW workers head to Burlington to support CNH strikers

Quad City United Auto Workers gathered Sunday at Local 865 in East Moline before heading to Burlington, Iowa, to support striking U.A.W. members who work for Case New Holland Industrial. About 600 workers have been on strike there since early May. “There’s absolutely no reason they can’t give our brothers...
BURLINGTON, IA
WIU students help with inventory of water service lines

The City of Silvis has partnered with Western Illinois University to complete an inventory of lead water service lines that exist in the community as part of the mandatory Lead Service Line Replacement project under Illinois Public Act 102-0613, a news release says. WIU students will go door to door...
SILVIS, IL
New Healthcare Provider, Peoria Based Solvera Health, Now In Galesburg

Solvera Health is a new, Peoria based healthcare provider. They are now in Galesburg offering services at 256 South Soangetaha Road. CEO Phil Caplis and Director of Marketing Tony Johnson joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture and their services.
GALESBURG, IL
Emergency personnel respond to Rock Island accident

Emergency personnel on Friday at about 11:40 a.m. responded to Rock Island’s 4th Avenue and 24th Street, the scene of an accident involving a pickup truck and semi trailer. One person from the pickup was loaded into an ambulance. The pickup appeared to be westbound on 4th Avenue and ended going over the curb into the Social Security Administration parking lot.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
IDNR awards more than $800k to local parks projects

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Four local park districts will see benefits from Governor JB Pritzker’s latest announcement in statewide community investments. Governor JB Pritzker announced Friday $30.3 million in grants for 87 local park projects that will help communities acquire open space and develop and improve recreational facilities throughout Illinois. The grants will support more than $56 million in local park development projects and land acquisitions statewide.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Iowa beach closed after brain tissue eating ameba found

Gary Barta says the Big Ten is still fielding calls, but he wouldn’t predict any more immediate expansion. In Dubuque, Fincels sweet corn is set to start making its seasonal debut on Monday. The free seven-week summer program provides around 14 hundred meals a day and normally sends students...
DUBUQUE, IA
Health
Public Health
Coronavirus
The Most Dangerous Street in Davenport Is This One, According to Stats

Statistics have been released from the state of Iowa that show Davenport's most dangerous street and it's really not surprising. The Iowa Crash Analysis Tool looks at what crashes happened when on what roads in Iowa cities. It considers things like crash severity, drunk driving, animal-related crashes, and several categories. If you look at the map, you'll notice one road with a lot of red crash dots on it. That would be Locust Street.
DAVENPORT, IA
Moline seeks input on broadband provider

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will update residents on the status of the city’s search for a new high-speed broadband provider at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, in the Gold and Silver Room of Moline Public Library. She also will seek input from the public on their priorities for the...
MOLINE, IL
NW Illinois park projects get state funding

Improvements to two public parks in northwest Illinois are among 87 park projects throughout the state supported by $30.3 million in new Illinois grants. They are designed to help communities acquire open space and develop and improve recreational facilities throughout Illinois. “Investments in our local parks are investments in our...
ILLINOIS STATE
Colona asked to slow water usage

Stormy weather over the weekend left Colona Mayor Rich Holman requesting that residents curtail their water usage. A water well pump was believed to be struck by lightning, shutting it down. The city was able to find a quick fix for the summer months and a full repair is expected for sometime in the fall.
COLONA, IL
Names released in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) -The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the people injured in the three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday. Officials say Yomna Ibrahim Elbandrawy of Omaha, NE was the driver of the 2018 Mercedes and is still in the hospital. Mostafa Elgayesh of Omaha, NE, a passenger in the 2018 Mercedes, is also still hospitalized at the University of Iowa and in critical condition.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA

