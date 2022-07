When it comes to slasher movies I’d suspect that most movie watchers think of stuff like Friday the 13th, Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and the Scream movies. I mean, I know I do. But there are times when I also think of the “action-slasher,” which is essentially a slasher movie that has tons of badass action in it for some reason. Instead of a masked killer stalking and killing young college students in the woods, it’s a killer being chased by a cop or a solider or some such. So when it comes to these kids of slasher movies, which ones are the best? I came up with six movies.

