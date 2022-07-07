ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY/NJ death metallers Oxalate prep new EP (stream a track), playing Necrofest this weekend

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNY/NJ death metallers Oxalate are gearing up to release a new EP called Cultivating Anguish, and they've just released lead single "Pressed to Death," a brutal, swampy dose...

www.brooklynvegan.com

bronxmama.com

Free Bronx Summer Concert Series at Orchard Beach

This summer, head to Orchard Beach for the Bronx Summer Concert Series. The next concert will take place on Sunday July 10 from 1pm-5pm. We will add more events to our event calendar as they are posted. For more information, visit here.
BRONX, NY
brooklynvegan.com

163 Plymouth St

NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

12 Free NYC Pools To Help You Beat The Heat This Summer

Summer is here and NYC’s outdoor pools are officially open for the season! School is out, the temperatures are rising and it’s the perfect time to cool off in one of NYC’s free outdoor pools. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly atmosphere or just trying to beat the sunshine with some friends, we’ve got a list that will keep you covered. From Manhattan to Staten Island, we’ve listed out just some some of the free NYC pools that you should dip your toes into this summer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

The Most Haunted House in New York State

*DISCLAIMER: Nobody should visit or attempt to disturb residences of this home*. We're still in the midst of summer, which means most are thinking of outdoor time with cookouts and summer activities, such as baseball games and concerts. We are just under three months away from spooky season and New...
96.1 The Eagle

Luxurious Picnics Offered Across New York State

There are backyard picnics and then there are luxurious backyard picnics. The summer of 2022 is well underway and if you are looking to step up the fun and make things a little more fancy, there are plenty of options from Buffalo to Rochester and beyond to help make your party elite.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX8 News

Comedic actor Larry Storch dead at 99

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Longtime actor and comedian Larry Storch has died at the age of 99, according to his manager. Storch is best known for his comedic roles on television including playing Corporal Randolph Agarn on “F Troop” and providing the voice for Mr. Whoopee on “Tennesse Tuxedo and His Tales.”
HIGH POINT, NC
PIX11

Legendary hot dog restaurant Papaya King faces possible closure

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Papaya King was the first. It’s often been imitated but never equaled, according to its many fans. But now a wrecking ball is on the menu instead of its signature hot dogs and fruity drinks. “I grew up on the Upper East Side and Papaya has been a staple […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Treasure or Trash? Huge Unclaimed Baggage Event Makes NYC Debut Sunday

For the first time ever, the nation's only retailer for lost luggage will host a one-of-a-kind silent auction in New York City this weekend -- and it is all for a good cause. On Sunday, at the Greenpoint Terminal Market, Unclaimed Baggage will auction off a Samsonite carry-on suitcase containing more than 10 luxury items, including designer sunglasses, Airpods, an iPad and a designer scarf, among other curated items. The silent auction will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a starting bid of $500.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Free activities to do with children this summer in New York City

City school students have been on summer break for almost two weeks, prompting a parenting site to help families find activities to occupy children. The website mommypoppins.com features lists of things to do, including dozens of free activities around New York City for kids. "Summer is the season of free...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

This New York-centric pizzeria was just named the best in N.J.

New Jersey pizzerias have been called some of the best in New York for years now (yes, you read that right). So it’s only fair that the tables would be turned for once. Reader’s Digest recently released a list of the best pizza in every state. A pizzeria with a New York Name known for its thick, saucy slices took home the honor for the Garden State — Brooklyn Square Pizza.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Radio

Food fight: Three women arrested for brawl over $1.75 for sauce

NEW YORK — Chaos erupted inside a New York City restaurant when customers became violent after they were told there was a charge for dipping sauce for their French fries. Video posted online shows the violent food fight that took place over the July 4 holiday weekend at Bel-Fries on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Employees were left traumatized by the chaos that began just after 4 a.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
House Digest

The Unexpected New Luxury Destination For NYC's Elite

The Hudson Valley has gotten a facelift with its recent deluxe developments, and people are noticing. The gorgeous New York state region is quickly becoming a hotspot for NYC's elite looking to get away for the weekend. It has seen the opening of several luxury hotels within the past few years, including Inness, an upscale hotel and member's club, The New York Post states. According to Inness, one night's stay at the hotel will cost you upwards of $730. Guests can purchase a year-long membership for $1,800. For an additional $4,200, guests are granted unlimited access to the club's golf course, which spans 220 acres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

Girl, 12, groped on Brooklyn subway train, man sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 12-year-old girl was groped on a Brooklyn subway train last week, police said Thursday as they released images of a suspect. The girl was on a southbound 4/5 platform at the Atlantic Avenue–Barclays Center station in Prospect Heights around 3:30 p.m. last Wednesday when a man came up and grabbed her buttocks over her clothing, according to police.
BROOKLYN, NY

