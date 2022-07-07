New Bern K-9 officer dies after weekend seizure

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police have arrested and charged a suspect in a shooting that injured two people last Friday. Officials said Joshua Zechariah Gibson, 20, of Vanceboro, was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He was placed in the Craven County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO