New Bern, NC

New Bern K-9 officer dies after weekend seizure

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Members of one Eastern Carolina police department are mourning the sudden loss of one of their K-9 officers. Loki, a Dutch Shepherd,...

www.witn.com

TJ
3d ago

K-9's and their partners form a very strong bond. Stronger than just partners and stronger than pet and master. It's almost like a marriage that sort of leaks out into the human partner's family, for lack of a better way to put it. I'm sure Loki's family members are having a tough time with the sudden loss of their family member. I am deeply saddened by your loss. I pray that you feel the presence of Father God comforting you at this time. Try to remember that His timing is perfect, even though we often disagree. I feel that Loki would be alright with you being sad for a while, but I don't think he would want you to dwell on it. Remember all the great times you had and smile. Remember the goofy times and laugh! He, no doubt, would laugh with you! I've never met a K-9 who wasn't a happy pup when he was "off duty "!Love each other as you give Loki a HERO'S sendoff for a job well done and a purposeful life well lived!Blessings to you all. 🕊

