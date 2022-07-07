ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, CA

Nevada man charged in 40-year-old Seaside homicide case

By Cassady Velasco
KSBW.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEASIDE, Calif. — A Reno, Nevada man was arrested and charged Wednesday in connection with the death of a 5-year-old girl who was kidnapped, assaulted, and killed while walking to her kindergarten class at Highland Elementary School...

Tracie
3d ago

Good!! Bet he never thought that this would catch up to him. This is what happens when your family does the DNA family tree tests.

2news.com

Reno man charged with killing 5-year-old girl from California in 1982

A 70-year-old man from Reno has been charged with the murder of a 5-year-old girl in Monterey County, California that happened in 1982. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced that Robert John Lanoue, age 70 of Reno has been charged with the January 1982 murder of five-year-old Anne Pham of Seaside.
