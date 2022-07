DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Abnormally dry weather in north Alabama may have ruined corn plantings and is damaging other crops. “The hot, dry weather has just hit the corn at the absolute worst time,” said Brady Peek, who farms approximately 1,800 acres in western Limestone County. “We’ll be lucky if we even have a corn crop. Yields are going to be significantly below average.”

