ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

adidas adilette 22 “Magic Lime” Releases On July 8th

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite disapproval from Ye (the being formerly known as “Kanye West”), the adidas Adilette 22 has overtaken the slides conversation. Having debuted in late June, the slip-on model’s “Magic Lime” colorway re-releases on Friday, July 8th. A long-overdue...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Familiar Greys And Volts Appear On The Nike Air Max 95

From fish scales to the skeletal system, the Air Max 95 has indulged in a wide range of different inspirations. Here, however, Nike forgoes their usual storytelling in favor of a simple, universal colorway. Volt, though seldom used here, still makes a notable impression: the neon shade highlights the Swoosh-covered...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Three New Bape Sta Colorways Are Releasing This Week

Click here to read the full article. More iterations of the acclaimed Bape Sta sneaker are releasing soon. The beloved streetwear brand A Bathing Ape announced on Instagram yesterday that a trio of new Bape Sta colorways will hit stores before week’s end. Bape also shared teaser images for the latest series of colorways including the inspiration behind each of the makeups. The first of the three styles will don a mixture of blue, yellow and green hues throughout the entirety of the shoe’s patent leather upper and based on the background of the photo shared, it references the colors of Brazil....
APPAREL
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54”

Save for a brief absence in 2020, Quai 54 has been going strong ever since 2003. And in just a few days, the 2022 tournament will be underway, meaning so too will the release of their accompanying selection of Jordans. Alongside an Air Jordan 1 Stash and a Luka 1, this will include a commemorative Air Jordan 7, which has just surfaced via official images.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Red-Toed Nike Air More Uptempos Are Arriving In Kids Sizes

The never-ending renditions of 1996’s Nike Air More Uptempo adds another tally with this new take on the classic Chicago Bulls colors. While it seems that combination of red, black, and white has made its way onto this Scottie Pippen classic one too many times, Nike surprises us with A-grade color-blocking that should have Uptempo fans in a frenzy.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

2003’s “Shima Shima” Pack Returns With The Nike Air Trainer 1

One of the more sought after Packs by sneaker fanatics was 2003s “Shima Shima” Pack, a Japanese-influenced delivery of the Air Trainer 1, Air Max 1 and Dunk High in tan/brown and grey/navy colorways. Marked by elegant pin-striping on the interior lining, the most buttery suede you’ve ever find on an exterior, and hirigana on the tongue that reads “Shima Shima”, this obscure set dropped only in Canada in Asia nearly two decades ago.
SHOPPING
morningbrew.com

Coca-Cola announces a canned Jack and Coke

Jack and Coke—the classic mixed drink made by combining Jack Daniel’s and Coke into a glass—just got even easier to drink. Coca-Cola and Brown-Forman (Jack Daniel’s distiller) have teamed up to create a canned Jack and Coke cocktail, set to hit shelves in Mexico later this year before expanding globally. A zero-sugar version of the ready-to-drink cocktail will also be available, and diet/caffeine-free varieties can be made the old-fashioned way (see recipe above).
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lime#Design#Mars#Foot Locker
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Logo Pack” Appears In “Team Red” Flair

The Nike Air Force 1 Low has accomplished a lot since debuting in 1983. In celebration of Bruce Kilgore’s original high-top design a year earlier, the lifestyle-oriented proposition has emerged in dozens of old and new styles over the last seven months. High-profile collaborations with Aubrey “Drake” Graham are still on the docket, but the presidential shoe has recently emerged in yet another logo-crazy ensemble. “Team Red” overtakes the majority of the upper, with the wine-reminiscent hue also animating the laces, tongue labels and “NIKE AIR” branding on the spine. Jewel swooshes superimposed onto standard-sized off-white-colored profile logos harken back to yesteryear, while helping create an experimental look on the Nike Sportswear classic. “Metallic Gold” finishes off the Air Force 1‘s special outfit, animating the lace dubraes and the top-most eyelets.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

A “Charcoal/Grey” Mix Takes Over The Latest New Balance 920

The New Balance 920 hasn’t taken over stateside sneaker enthusiasts’ rotations, but the model has seen success overseas. Recently, the Made In U.K. product released in a heritage-appropriate “Charcoal,” “Grey” and “White” colorway. Constructed in Flimby, Cumbria, U.K., the latest proposition from...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Patent Black And Gold Emerge On The Jordan Legacy 312 Low

Black and gold is nearly a mythical colorway in the Air Jordan 1 universe. While the shoes did in fact release back in 2013, it did so in painfully limited numbers that, compared to the production numbers of today’s Air Jordan 1 issues, might as well be a friends and family release. We don’t ever see it talked about much these days, and photos of the patent black and gold rarely ever pop up on social media, but that doesn’t mean its esteem has deteriorated. They’re just that rare.
APPAREL
CAR AND DRIVER

Watch This Porsche 911 Go Goth for a Night on the Town

Called Musou Black, this paint is said to be the darkest water based acrylic paint in the world. This custom Porsche 911 was painted by Pit One Customs garage in Japan. A 100 ml bottle of the paint will run you a little over $18, so painting a full car will cost a pretty penny.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Embraces Clashing Colors & Bold Patterns In Powerpuff Girls Outfit With Rainbow Socks With Dogs

Paris Hilton channeled her inner Powerpuff Girl in Malibu, Calif., on Wednesday. The TV star and socialite posed while lounging on the beach, surrounded by her dogs. With her toes in the sand, Hilton captured a picture of her colorful ensemble, posting it to Instagram, the caption reading, “Beautiful day chilling in Malibu with my @HiltonPets. Look inspired by the iconic Rainbow Bride and the Powderpuff Girls.”
MALIBU, CA
sneakernews.com

Stadium Goods’ STADIUM Streetwear Label Revives The K-Swiss Si-18 International

In addition to expanding its physical presence across the U.S., Stadium Goods has recently founded STADIUM, a streetwear component of its business. To continue expanding its fairly-novel roster of collaborations, the label has teamed up with K-Swiss for a lifestyle spin on the Si-18 International tennis shoe. Informed by an...
APPAREL
Variety

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Enter Thee Hottieverse’ Is a Satisfying but Limited Experience: Virtual Concert Review

As conversations about the relationship between VR and music continue to grow, Megan Thee Stallion invited her fans into the “Hottieverse” for a piece of the action in the form of a special concert. Equipped with Quest 2 headsets, fans attending “Megan Thee Stallion: Enter Thee Hottieverse” were able to hear the same music over the theater’s surround sound and dance together, all while Megan is performing about two feet in front of your face in a custom virtual environment. At a time where artists are exploring new ways to connect with fans, Megan’s VR experience offers one possibility of what happens with the next wave of fan engagement.
ENTERTAINMENT
sneakernews.com

Eleven Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From July 2nd to July 8th

Despite the top sneaker players’ insatiable hunger for innovation, most (if not all) of them have “kept the lights on” by offering old product to new generations. Over the last week, modern-day marvels like Yeezy have teased more offerings from the futurist that is Ye (the being formerly known as “Kanye West”), but countless conversations seen across social media related to first-time retros and nostalgic product. The Nike Air Force 1 Low “West Indies” surfaced via official images a few months before Labor Day Weekend, the stretch of days during which the West Indies community across New York City walks from Eastern Parkway to Grand Army Plaza to celebrate the Caribbean. From the looks of it, the pair is set to return with all the original details with which it first released back in 2002. Similarly, the Air Max Penny worn in the 1996 NBA All-Star Game emerged in professional product shots, helping build energy around Social Status‘ collaboration and more. The Nike Air Ship, Michael Jordan’s shoe-of-choice before the Air Jordan line, also emerged in several colorways that don’t reinvent the wheel, but inject some love to the decades old and historically important silhouette.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Cardi B and Reebok Present Part Two of the "Let Me Be...Enchanted" Collection

Earlier this year, Reebok and Cardi B introduced the “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection as a follow-up to her “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime” line. Now, the superstar artist presents a second part to her “Let Me Be…Enchanted” capsule with a range of footwear and apparel options. The color sections were carefully considered to “emulate the intensity, energy and enchantment of the line.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popular Science

The year’s best bird photos highlight the humor, beauty, and fragility of avian life

This article was originally featured on Popular Photography. A father-son White-tailed Kite duo on the hunt. A Western Grebe feeding her chicks. A Nashville Warbler dining on snails. Today, the National Audubon Society has unveiled its winners of the 13th annual Audubon Photography Awards, selected from over 2,400 entrants representing all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada. The judging panel combed through nearly 10,000 submissions, and the winners showcase the action, detail, and beauty of bird life.
PHOTOGRAPHY
House Digest

Take A Look Inside Sugar Ray Leonard's Home

Former boxer Sugar Ray Leonard has a $46.5 million Mediterranean-style home where he has lived with his wife Bernadette for over two decades, according to the Los Angeles Times. It is one of the most expensive homes in the upscale seaside community, with only Shane Smith's home being worth more at $48.6 million. The Leonard mansion is situated in the heart of the Pacific Palisades on a nearly two-acre lot. And it's roomy inside, too: The sprawling estate has a total of 16,000 square feet.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy