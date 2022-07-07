ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Marlboro Township trustees, Stark Parks address concerns over district's development plans

By Paige Bennett, The Repository
 3 days ago
MARLBORO TWP. – Stark Parks officials should have a program in place for how they will manage the township's wildlife population before they move forward with a plan to develop a former 112-acre farm.

That was the message echoed by Marlboro Township trustees Thursday during a work session with Stark Parks Executive Director Dan Moeglin.

"A lot more wetlands creates more habitat for the deer, the turkeys and the geese that come over and eat the neighbors' crops," Trustee John Battershell said.

Disagreement over development plans

The work session came more than a year after the trustees passed a resolution opposing the idea to create a bike trail/walking path that would go through Marlboro Township.

Trustees expressed concerns at the time that a bike trail/walking path would intrude upon residents' private property. Robert Fonte, director of the parks district at the time, said the agency had no plans to build new recreational trails in the township.

Moeglin took over as director of Stark Parks in April.

He said he has been visiting with officials in municipalities within Stark County in an effort to introduce himself to the community and get feedback about the parks district's work.

One project trustees had concerns about was the development of a former farm.

The Stark County Park District purchased the former Bingham Farm in 2002. The property sits west of Marlboro Avenue NE, east of Osborne Avenue NE and north of Allen Drive NE.

Stark Parks intends to restore the prairie and wetland areas and add a parking lot and hiking trails that go around the property. Eventually, the parks district hopes to add an archery range and shelter.

But Marlboro Township trustees said they worry about extending the wetlands. Battershell said the intersection of Osborne Avenue NE and Allen Drive NE can be blocked by up to 2 feet of water after heavy rainfall.

"When I heard that was going to be wetlands, that frustrated me because you're taking over 100 acres of productive farm land out of production," he said.

Moeglin said the parks district used Clean Ohio funds to purchase the former farm property. One stipulation of the deed, he said, was that the land could be used for active agriculture purposes.

"We had to sunset the farming practices," he said.

Moeglin said that Battershell's suggestion for having a plan in place for managing the deer population was a good idea. It's better to be proactive about the issue, he said, than to wait until it becomes a problem.

He also said the parks district's board has told him they want to focus on improving the properties they already own rather than acquiring new ones.

"We need to take care of what we have," Moeglin said.

Removing trees at Quail Hollow

Another issue the trustees addressed was the need to cut down old trees along the roads alongside Quail Hollow.

"Every time there was a windstorm or snowstorm, the trees were falling across. They kept taking down the power lines," Battershell said.

Trustee Wayne Schillig said the issue been frustrating for officials because the trees are outside of township jurisdiction but continue to affect residents.

"One of the No. 1 things for a trustee is the fact that we're responsible for the health and well-being of our constituents," he said.

Moeglin said Stark Parks intends to take down some of these trees.

"My perspective is, I'd like to go and probably clear a 30-foot swath around the whole thing," he said.

He said the parks district is exploring the possibility of the trees being used as timber. This would help alleviate some of the costs of the tree removal, he said.

"If it comes in and there's no timber value, and it's just going to cost cash to do it, we'll do it, but it's going to take time," Moeglin said. "So we may have to look at sections and try to budget it."

Reach Paige at 330-580-8577 or pmbennett@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @paigembenn.

