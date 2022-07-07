ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Teen arrested in Tampa shooting, police search for more suspects

By Zachary Winiecki
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old was arrested after a shooting that hospitalized four people in Tampa Wednesday night.

The Tampa Police Department said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Chelsea Street and Courtland Street.

Police said it started when four people, including the arrested teen, were sitting at the corner of the intersection and got into an argument with someone in a silver Nissan Altima.

According to TPD, the person in the Altima then called over another car which stopped a short distance from the corner on Chelsea Street. At that point the teen grabbed a backpack off a nearby fence.

Police said the suspects in the cars got out and began shooting at the group of people on the corner.

Four people, three men and a woman, who were not involved in the incident were shot, according to a release. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

The teen allegedly fired back at the suspects with an AR-15 pistol he pulled from the backpack and eventually ran away.

TPD said they later pulled over a vehicle the teen was driving and arrested him. He was charged with carrying a concealed firearm and minor in possession of a firearm.

Detectives are still working to identify the other suspects in the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

