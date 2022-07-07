2022 NHL Draft tracker: Live results, updates and first round picks so far

The NHL offseason formally begins with the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal, starting with Thursday's first round (6 p.m. CT, ESPN).

The Nashville Predators , at No. 17 overall, should be able to select a quality prospect in a draft that has little consensus. Even the No. 1 pick has no public consensus, though Shane Wright has been the presumed top pick in most mock drafts until recently.

Thursday is Round 1, with Rounds 2 through 7 taking place on Friday.

Follow along with our live draft tracker, with picks, trades and analysis below, from Thursday's draft in Montreal: (The vitals and prospect stats via Elite Prospects )

2022 NHL Draft pick tracker

1st round

1. Montreal Canadiens | Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, TPS (Liiga in Finland)

Vitals: 6-4, 218 pounds; From Kosice, Slovakia

Age: 18 (Born March 30, 2004)

In 2021-22: 5 goals, 5 assists in 31 games with TPS; 6 goals and 12 assists in 11 games with TPS U20 team; 7 goals in Olympics for Slovakia (won MVP of the tournament)

2. New Jersey Devils | Simon Nemec, D, HK Nitra (Slovakia)

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 192 pounds; From Liptovsky Mikulas, Slovakia

Age: 18 (Born Feb. 15, 2004)

In 2021-22: 1 goal, 25 assists with Nitra in 39 regular season games, 5 goals and 12 assists in 19 playoff games with Nitra

3. Arizona Coyotes | Logan Cooley, C, U.S. U18

Vitals: 5-10, 181 pounds; From Pittsburgh

Age: 18 (Born May 4, 2004)

In 2021-22: 27 goals, 48 assists in 52 games with U18 Developmental Program; 10 points in six games at World Juniors; committed to University of Minnesota

4. Seattle Kraken | Shane Wright, C, Kingston (OHL)

Vitals: 6-0. 198 pounds; From Burlington, Ontario

Age: 18 (Born Jan. 5, 2004)

In 2021-22: 32 goals, 62 assists in 63 games with Kingston; 14 points in 11 OHL playoff games with Kingston

5. Philadelphia Flyers | Cutter Gauthier, F, U.S. U18

Vitals: 6-3, 201 pounds; From Skellefteå, Sweden

Age: 18 (Born Jan. 19, 2004)

In 2021-22: 34 goals, 31 assists in 54 games with U18 Developmental Program; 9 points in six games at World Juniors; committed to Boston College

6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago) | David Jiricek, RHD, Plzen (Czech Extraliga)

Vitals: 6-3, 190 pounds; From Klatovy, Czech Republic

Age: 18 (Born Nov. 28, 2003)

In 2021-22: 5 goals, 6 assists in 29 games with Plzen

7. Chicago Blackhawks (from Ottawa) | Kevin Korchinski, D, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Vitals: 6-2, 185 pounds; From Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Age: 18 (Born June 21, 2004)

In 2021-22: 4 goals, 61 assists, +36 in 67 regular season games with the Thunderbirds; 6 goals and 13 assists in 25 WHL playoff games

DRAFT DAY TRADE: Chicago traded RW Alex DeBrincat to Ottawa for the No. 7 overall pick, the No. 39 overall pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

8. Detroit Red Wings | Marco Kasper, C, Rogle (Sweden)

Vitals: 6-2, 185 pounds; From Innsbruck, Austria

Age: 18 (Born April 8, 2004)

In 2021-22: 7 goals, 4 assists in 46 games in Swedish pro league; six points in 13 playoff games with Rogle

9. Buffalo Sabres | Matthew Savoie, C, Winnipeg Ice (WHL)

Vitals: 5-9, 179 pounds; From St. Albert, Alberta

Age: 18 (Born Jan. 1, 2004)

In 2021-22: 35 goals, 55 assists in 65 regular season games; 6 goals and 6 assists in 10 WHL playoff games

10. Anaheim Ducks | Pavel Mintyukov, D, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Vitals: 6-2, 194 pounds; From Moskva, Russia

Age: 18 (Born Nov. 25, 2003)

In 2021-22: 17 goals, 45 assists in 67 regular season games

11. Arizona Coyotes (from San Jose) | Conor Geekie, C, Winnipeg Ice (WHL)

Vitals: 6-4, 205 pounds; From Strathclair, Manitoba

Age: 18 (Born May 5, 2004)

In 2021-22: 24 goals, 46 assists in 63 regular season games; 3 goals and 8 assists in 15 WHL playoff games

DRAFT DAY TRADE: Arizona acquired the No. 11 overall pick from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for the Nos. 27, 34 and 45 overall picks.

12. Columbus Blue Jackets | Denton Mateychuk, LHD, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

Vitals: 5-11, 194 pounds; From Winnipeg

Age: 17 (Born July 12, 2004)

In 2021-22: 13 goals, 51 assists in 65 regular season games; 1 goal and 9 assists in 10 WHL playoff games

13. Chicago Blackhawks (from NY Islanders via Montreal) | Frank Nazar, C, U.S. U18

Vitals: 5-10, 181 pounds; From Mt. Clemens, Michigan

Age: 18 (Born Jan. 14, 2004)

In 2021-22: 28 goals, 42 assists in 56 games with U18 Developmental Program; 9 points in six games at World Juniors; committed to Michigan

DRAFT DAY TRADE(S): Montreal acquired the No. 13 overall pick from the NY Islanders in exchange for defenseman Alexander Romanov and the No. 98 overall pick. Montreal then sent the No. 13 overall pick and the No. 66 overall pick to Chicago for center Kirby Dach.

14. Winnipeg Jets | Rutger McGroarty, RW, U.S. U18

Vitals: 6-1, 205 pounds; From Lincoln, Nebraska

Age: 18 (Born March 30, 2004)

In 2021-22: 35 goals, 34 assists in 54 games with U18 Developmental Program; 9 points in six games at World Juniors; committed to Michigan

15. Vancouver Canucks | Jonathan Lekkerimäki, RW, Djurgårdens (Sweden)

Vitals: 5-11, 172 pounds; From Huddinge, Sweden

Age: 17 (Born July 24, 2004)

In 2021-22: Split time between Djurgårdens junior and professional teams; 7 goals and 2 assists in 26 games with professional team, 20 goals and 15 assists in 26 games with U20 team

16. Buffalo Sabres (from Vegas) | Noah Ostlund, C, Djurgårdens (Sweden)

Vitals: 5-11, 163 pounds; From Nykvarn, Sweden

Age: 18 (Born March 11, 2004)

In 2021-22: Did not record a point in 11 games with Djurgårdens pro team; 9 goals, 33 assists in 32 games with U20 team

17. Nashville Predators | Joakim Kemell, RW, JYP (Finland)

Vitals: 5-9, 176 pounds; From Jyvaskyla, Finland

Age: 18 (Born April 27, 2004)

In 2021-22: 15 goals and 8 assists in 39 games in Finland's top division pro league

18. Dallas Stars | Lian Bischel, D, Leksand (Sweden)

Vitals: 6-6. 225; from Olten, Switzerland

Age: 18 (Born May 18, 2004)

In 2021-22: 1 goal, 2 assists in 29 games with Leksand's pro team

19. Los Angeles Kings | Liam Ohgren, LW, Djurgårdens juniors (Sweden)

Vitals: 6-1, 201; from Stockholm, Sweden

Age: 18 (Born Jan. 28, 2004)

In 2021-22: 1 goal, 1 assist in 25 games with Djurgårdens pro team; 33 goals and 25 assists in 30 games with Djurgårdens' U20 team

20. Washington Capitals | Ivan Miroshnichenko, LW, Omsk Krylia (Russia/VHL)

Vitals: 6-1, 194 pounds; From Ussuriysk. Russia

Age: 18 (Born Feb. 4, 2004)

In 2021-22: 10 goals, 6 assists in 31 games in VHL; diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma earlier this year

21. Pittsburgh Penguins | Owen Pickering, D, Swift Current (WHL)

Vitals: 6-4. 181 pounds; From St. Adolphe, Manitoba

Age: 18 (Born Jan. 27, 2004)

In 2021-22: 9 goals, 24 assists in 62 games in WHL; 2 assists in 4 games at the World Juniors

22. Anaheim Ducks (from Boston) | Nathan Gaucher, C, Quebec Remparts (QMJHL)

Vitals: 6-3, 207 pounds; From Longueuil, Quebec

Age: 18 (Born Nov. 6, 2003)

In 2021-22: 31 goals and 26 assists in 66 games with the Rempa

23. St. Louis Blues | Jimmy Snuggerud, RW, U.S. U18

Vitals: 6-2, 185 pounds; From Chaska, Minnesota

Age: 18 (Born June 1, 2004)

In 2021-22: 24 goals, 39 assists in 59 games with U18 Developmental Program; 7 points in six games at World Juniors; committed to Minnesota

24. Minnesota Wild | Danila Yurov, RW, Magnitogorsk (KHL)

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 178 pounds; from Chelyabinsk, Russia

Age: 18 (Born Dec. 22, 2003)

In 2021-22: Did not score in 21 KHL games; 13 goals and 23 assists in 23 games in MHL

25. Chicago Blackhawks (from Toronto) | Sam Rinzel, D, Chaska (Minnesota) H.S.

Vitals: 6-3, 181 pounds; From Chanhassen, Minnesota

Age: 18 (Born June 25, 2004)

In 2021-22: 9 goals, 29 assists in 27 games with Chaska High School; 2 goals and 8 assists in 21 games with USHL's Waterloo; committed to Minnesota

DRAFT DAY TRADE: Chicago acquires the No. 25 overall pick and goaltender Petr Mrazek from Toronto for the No. 38 overall pick.

26. Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary) | Filip Mesar, RW, Poprad (Slovakia)

Vitals: 5-10, 174 pounds; From Kezmarok, Slovakia

Age: 18 (Born Jan. 3, 2004)

In 2021-22: 8 goals, 8 assists in 37 games with Poprad

27. San Jose Sharks (from Carolina via Montreal and Arizona) | Filip Bystedt, C, Linköping (Sweden)

Vitals: 6-4, 205 pounds; From Linköping, Sweden

Age: 18 (Born Feb. 4, 2004)

In 2021-22: 1 goal, 1 assist in 15 games with Linköping pro team; 16 goals, 33 assists in 40 games with Linköping U20 team; 3 points in 6 games in World Juniors

28. Buffalo Sabres (from Florida) | Jiri Kulich, C, Karlovy Vary (Czech Republic)

Vitals: 6-0, 172 pounds

Age: 18 (Born April 14, 2004)

In 2021-22: 9 goals, 5 assists in 49 games with Karlovy Vary; 11 points in 6 games in World Juniors

29. Arizona Coyotes (from Edmonton) | Maveric Lamoureux, D, Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

Vitals: 6-7, 198 pounds; From Hawkesbury, Ontario

Age: 18 (Born Jan. 13, 2004)

In 2021-22: 4 goals, 20 assists in 54 games with the Voltigeurs

DRAFT DAY TRADE: Arizona acquired the No. 29 overall pick, a 2025 second-round pick, a 2024 third-round pick and forward Zach Kassian from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for the No. 32 overall pick.

30. Winnipeg Jets (from NY Rangers) | Brad Lambert, F, Pelicans (Finland)

Vitals: 6-0, 183 pounds; From Lahti, Finland

Age: 18 (Born Dec. 19, 2003)

In 2021-22: Combined 4 goals, 6 assists in 49 games with two teams in Finland's top professional league

31. Tampa Bay Lightning | Issac Howard, LW, U.S. U18

Vitals: 5-10, 181 pounds; From Hudson. Wisconsin

Age: 18 (Born March 30, 2004)

In 2021-22: 33 goals, 49 assists in 60 games with U18 Developmental Program; 11 points in six games at World Juniors; committed to Minnesota-Duluth

32. Edmonton Oilers (from Colorado via Arizona) | Reid Schaefer, LW, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Vitals: 6-3, 214 pounds; From Spruce Grove, Alberta

Age: 18 (Born Sept. 21, 2003)

In 2021-22: 32 goals, 26 assists in 66 games for the Thunderbirds

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 2022 NHL Draft tracker: Live results, updates and first round picks so far