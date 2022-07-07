ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

With $15M in funding, new air traffic control tower coming to Peoria International Airport

By Alex Dalton, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bm1K4_0gYAq4Ju00

Peoria's gateway to the skies will be getting a replacement air traffic control tower (ATCT) thanks to a recently announced federal grant.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it had allocated $15 million dollars for the project, which will replace an existing tower that has been operating since it opened alongside the airport's old terminal in 1959.

That terminal was demolished in 2011 after the completion of the new $65 million building at General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport – but the tower has remained standing and operational.

Airport officials say it is past time the tower was replaced as well.

Near the airport:Harman Highway? Harmon Highway? It depends on how you look at this Peoria County road

"The condition of the ATCT has deteriorated significantly over the years and in addition does not meet current FAA physical standards or requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act," the airport said in a news release. "The new tower will meet all of those standards and provide a safe, efficient facility to control air traffic into and out of PIA."

Funding for the new tower came from the Airport Terminal Program, one of three aviation programs implemented by the bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The White House announced on Thursday that the FAA will award nearly $1 billion from in IIJA funding to 85 airports across the country for improvements to terminals.

Design work and an environmental assessment of the proposed new tower have already been completed but will need to be reviewed as the first steps in the construction process.

In the news release, Gene Olson, director of airports for the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Peoria, credited Peoria's congressional representatives – including Representatives Cheri Bustos and Darin LaHood and Senators Dick Durban and Tammy Duckworth – for helping shape the legislation that included the funding for the project.

From 2021:Allegiant Air is adding flights from Peoria to this state

In February, all four signed a letter to the FAA urging that Peoria's airport be prioritized for IIJA funding.

“Support for a much-needed air traffic control tower at Peoria International means Illinoisans’ safety is being prioritized at the federal level,” Duckworth said in a news release issued jointly with Durbin and Bustos. “I’m proud to see that the FAA heeded our urgent call to replace the outdated tower and, as a result, this important travel hub will be able to operate more efficiently for years to come.”

The project is expected take multiple years to complete and will cost an estimated $27 million, not including the price of specialty equipment from the FAA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

I-39 bridge project to close roads starting July 11

MINONK, Ill. (WMBD) — IDOT has announced a bridge repair project that will close three roads over Interstate 39 beginning July 11 and lasting until late August. There will be three road closures between Minonk and Wenona. Those include:. Township Road 2100N at Minonk in Woodford County. County Road...
MINONK, IL
macaronikid.com

13 Places to Find Animals Near the Peoria Area

Have kids who love animals? If you're looking for animals near you in the Peoria area, we have the list! From zoo animals to farm animals, and from the furry to the scaly, we have all the animals you'll need to please your little animal lover. Here's where to find...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria County, IL
Government
County
Peoria County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria, IL
Government
Central Illinois Proud

S-Net holds first public meeting; tensions high

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The public got a first look this week at an organization working to curb violence in Peoria. It’s called Safety Net, or S-Net. The group, organized by Peoria’s Mayor Rita Ali, let the public in for the first time to its Friday discussion.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria County Board reflects on Asbell surprise retirement

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell stepped down on Friday, five months ahead of the end of his term in December. But for many close to Asbell, it didn’t come as a full surprise. “A little bit surprised on the timing how quickly it came...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

There’s no A/C at Peoria City Hall

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria City Hall will be open, but without air conditioning, on Thursday, July 7, and Friday, July 8. City Hall receives its chilled air from the Peoria Civic Center, next door, which is undergoing chiller replacement this week and into the weekend. The new chillers were...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Rollover crash in Bloomington sends man to the hospital

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man suffered minor injuries from a rollover crash earlier Sunday afternoon. The Bloomington Fire Department says around 2:15 p.m. near the U-Haul located off Veterans Parkway. The man was trapped in a drainage ditch and required assistance to be removed from the vehicle.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Cheri Bustos
Person
Darin Lahood
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria NAACP shares concerns about City Council

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A handful of people stood at the City Hall doors on Thursday afternoon to have their voices and frustrations heard. After Cure Violence, an anti-violence assessment didn’t pass at Peoria City Council, not once, but twice, the Peoria Branch of NAACP shared their opinions at a press conference.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pump issue leaves many without water in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Ill. (WMBD) — Many residents in the town of Hopewell has been without water for several days. According to updates on the village’s website on July 5, the village updated the community that there was an issue with its main well pump, and reached out to the company that services it to look into the problem.
HOPEWELL, IL
hoiabc.com

2 area parks to receive portion of $30.3M state grants

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two local parks - one in Tazewell and the other in McLean County - are some of the 87 parks around the state receiving $30.3 million in grants for various projects. $400,000 is going to phase 3 spray pad and amphitheater for the East Peoria...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Two downtown Peoria streets will change from one-way to two-way

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Big changes are coming to two of downtown Peoria’s busiest streets next year. Adams Street - from Walnut to Hamilton, and Jefferson Avenue - from Walnut to Fayette, will soon change from one-way to two-way streets. The project will also install bike lanes...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Control#Control Tower#Airport Authority#Aircraft#Atct#The White House
hoiabc.com

Rossi charged with mail fraud in new federal indictment

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A new federal filing charges sidelined Reditus Laboratories CEO Aaron Rossi with six counts of mail fraud. The new charges, filed as a Superseding Indictment June 6 in the US District Court for the Central District of Illinois, lay out an alleged scheme Rossi carried out from 2014 through 2018 to defraud the company he worked for, Central Illinois Orthopedic Surgery in Bloomington, and others of more than $1 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: ISP trooper crashes into Creve Coeur gas station

CREVE COEUR, Ill. – We’re learning more about an accident Wednesday morning about an accident in Creve Coeur involving an Illinois State Police squad car. State troopers are now telling 25 News the accident at Freedom Gas in Creve Coeur just before 7:00 a.m. happened as a trooper was responding to a call, lights and sirens activated.
CREVE COEUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
FAA
starvedrock.media

Emergency Room And Inpatient Services Set To End At Spring Valley Hospital

The hospital as you know it in Spring Valley could be on its last legs. Linda Burt is the Chief Integration Officer with St. Margaret's Health. In a recent letter spelling out the continued integration of services between hospitals in Spring Valley and Peru, Burt says the top priority is to file paperwork with the state to discontinue St. Margaret's Health-Spring Valley as a hospital. If approved, all inpatient services would end in Spring Valley and be moved to St. Margaret's Health-Peru. This could all be in place by early next year.
SPRING VALLEY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Shots fired at ISU Saturday night

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University Police issued security alerts beginning shortly before midnight Saturday in regards to a report of shots fired. At 11:55 p.m., an ISU Emergency Alert went out to warn students of this report. Per the alert, there was a report of shots fired at 214 West Willow St.
NORMAL, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Trefzger’s Bakery

—— 3504 N. PROSPECT ROAD. Here we are inside this cozy location of this legendary Peoria bakery. There was usually a line in here and at Christmas time, the line would spill out on to the sidewalk. There’s the owners of Trefzger’s behind the counter, Jeff and Martha Huebner....
PEORIA, IL
Journal Star

Journal Star

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy