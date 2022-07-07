ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth of July parade rolls through Bonita Springs after two-year hiatus

By Andrea Stetson
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
It was the biggest crowd ever in Downtown Bonita Springs, bigger than even pre pandemic events. A concert by Ben Allen, followed by a 30-minute-fireworks show brought more than 8,000 people to Riverside Park and the surrounding area. When the park was packed, the overflow found spots behind the bandshell, in the parking lot, by the railroad tracks and across the street near the banyan tree.

Megan Kinney and her family from Naples arrived at noon and set up a big tent in the park. The children munched on food and played games while the adults enjoyed the concert.

More: Everglades Wonder Gardens has new leadership

“We like everything,” Kinney exclaimed. “We like the view; the music is great. Everything is awesome.”

Robin Garcia and Bev Hooper didn’t get there until 7 p.m. when the park was already full so they found a spot in the side parking lot.

“It was the only place we could find,” Garcia said. “The park was full.”

Once settled on their folding chairs, the ladies sat back to enjoy the evening.

“I love people watching,” Garcia continued. “It’s amazing what people pull out of their closets in red, white and blue. There are so many people here.”

“I enjoy watching people and listening to the music,” Hooper added.

This was also one of the only July 4th evening festivities that was not threatened by storms. During past years, people had to race for shelter when the downpours began or race for safety as thunder and lightning rolled in. But Monday night, the skies were clear and rain was not in the forecast for Bonita Springs.

Kathy McGrath and Bobbi Bird sold patriotic t-shirts for the city at the event and were pleased to see so many people in attendance.

“It’s free. It is good for any age group. Everybody has a good time,” McGrath said.

Bird went up on stage for a panoramic look at the crowds.

“You look at this place and it’s packed,” Bird said. It’s awesome and it’s only going to build.”

Trish Leonard, President of the Bonita Springs Downtown Alliance, was shocked at the crowds.

“We set out by Old 41 because we couldn’t find a place to put our chairs,” she described. “It was the largest crowd. We have never seen so many people. It was just really nice to see that many people and in great spirits. It was a beautiful show. It was the largest crowd ever and it’s only going to get bigger and better. “

Parade returns

The fireworks weren’t the only festivities downtown attracting a crowd. The Bonita Springs Fourth of July Parade was finally back after two years of being cancelled due to the Covid pandemic. More than 65 floats, fire trucks, cars carrying politicians, local businesses and church groups meandered down Old US 41 Monday morning.

New this year was a longer parade route that stretched from Rosemary Drive all the way south to Kentucky Street.

“We are real excited,” said Parade Coordinator Brian Hornberger. “With 68 entries it is a little bit bigger than normal.”

Also new this time was two large tow trucks holding up a gigantic American Flag as an archway over Old US 41. Maps of the parade route were given out for the first time, replacing the old booklets that used to be distributed. This year’s parade theme was “Small Town-Big Parade.”

More: Connection to home: European market comes to Bonita Springs

“I enjoy the participation of it,” Hornberger said before the parade began. “I am just looking forward to seeing everyone come out again and continue the tradition.”

Thousands of people lined the road happy to see the parade return after the two-year hiatus.

“We’ve enjoy the parade,” said Gary Anderson who has lived in Bonita Springs for eight years. “We like the water cannons and watching the kids get candy.”

“Yes, I am glad to see it back,” said Jodi Hanson who came with her grandson.

Robin and Gerri Burke wanted so to show that tradition of super soakers is not just for kids. So, the two senior citizens arrived with giant super soakers and huge buckets of water and drenched the those that drove by on fire trucks and floats,

“You got to be young inside,” Robin Burke said.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Fourth of July parade rolls through Bonita Springs after two-year hiatus

