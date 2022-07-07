ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald-Tribune

Sarasota in the national spotlight

By Jennifer Orsi, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JJLR7_0gYApz8v00

Sarasota found itself in the midst of a couple of stories drawing national attention last week.

First came an outbreak of listeria -- bacteria that can cause sometimes severe illness -- that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tied to Sarasota’s Big Olaf ice cream. The estate of an Illinois woman who died in January after consuming ice cream while in Sarasota filed a lawsuit. State officials conducted tests of Big Olaf ice cream, even as some stores remained open after the CDC's warning.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, who in April moved his media business to Sarasota, removed himself and his son, Donald Jr., from the board of directors of Trump Media and Technology Group on June 8, according to state business records. The move came shortly before a subpoena was served on the company by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Herald-Tribune's Chris Anderson was the first to report that records showed Trump was no longer on the board of the media company he started.

In other news of interest to subscribers, our USA TODAY NETWORK – Florida staff looked at the plight of renters across the state in the current market, working to determine what you can rent for $1500 a month. I invite you to check out the results, which show the differences in dwellings that $1500 a month will get you. You can also see where Sarasota-Bradenton ranks on the list of the most overvalued rental markets in the country. Hint: Pretty high.

Please see below for more stories that were popular with our subscribers last week.

Jennifer Orsi

Comments / 1

Related
srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY Jul 9, 2022

"If the time is right for someone to purchase a home, they should not let interest rates deter them if they can afford the increase in payments. " [Under The Hood] What's It Mean To Make The Grade?. Jacob Ogles, jacob.ogles@srqme.com. The fact Sarasota County maintained an A grade in...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Inventory Up Alongside Record-Breaking Prices

For the second month in a row, the inventory of active listings in the two-county area increased year-over-year in May 2022. According to data from Florida Realtors and compiled by the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee, the residential market also reports the highest-recorded prices for all property types in both counties, along with fewer closed sales and an increase in new listings.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County school board sued over ‘obscene’ library materials

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Englewood man has filed a lawsuit against the Sarasota School Board over library books he considers lewd and obscene. Robert Craft, in his civil suit filed in Sarasota County Circuit Court July 1, alleges the school board has ignored complaints from citizens about certain books, and charges the school board is guilty of “purchasing and propagating obscene, lewd, and lascivious materials for distribution to children.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Massachusetts woman files lawsuit against Sarasota creamery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A second lawsuit has been filed against Sarasota based creamery Big Olaf by a Massachusetts woman alleging that she miscarried after eating ice cream tainted with listeria. The second lawsuit was filed by attorney Ryan Osterholm on behalf of Kristen Hopkins. The suit states that Hopkins...
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Politics#Big Olaf#The Herald Tribune
fox13news.com

Recently renovated WWII ship returns to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - After completing a visit to the dry dock for some inspections, renovations and repainting, the SS American Victory ship is back in the waters off downtown Tampa. Once every five years, the boat needs to go into dry dock to have its haul inspected. While it was there it got a fresh coat of paint, which protects it from the environment.
TAMPA, FL
The Daily South

Venice Is the Laid-Back Florida Beach Town With Plenty of Personality

While we love revisiting the Panhandle, there's a whole world of beach towns dotting the Florida coast, and they're just waiting to be explored. If your appreciation of the Sunshine State doesn't extend past 30A, you might be surprised to learn about Venice, a laid-back beach community located south of Sarasota, that is totally worth the drive. Direct your attention nearer the equator to discover one of South Florida's coolest towns.
FLORIDA STATE
point2homes.com

7950 25TH AVENUE N, St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, FL, 33710

Check out this beautiful home located in Walter Fuller Park. You are walking distance to one of the best parks in Pinellas County. A community pool is right down the street from you as well as, a dog park, basketball courts, community center, baseball fields, Azalea middle school, and so much more. Very close to the mall and not far from the beaches. What more could you ask for? This home is perfect for a small family or anyone buying thier first home. The open floor plan will allow you to entrain your family and friends. Lots of updates have been done. The tankless water heater was just installed last week, AC is 2014, roof is 2014, new carpeting in two of the bedrooms, just painted the interior and exterior of the house, and a few other things. A nice sized backyard will allow you to build your tropical oasis and plenty of room for a pool. Don't hesitate to schedule your showing today. This won't last long!!
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Retailer Crate & Barrel expanding into Bradenton

Crate and Barrel is coming to Bradenton. Before you get too excited, the home furnishing and decor retailer isn’t opening a Manatee County store. What it’s done is rent about 30,000 square feet of warehouse space at the 301 Corporate Center on 24th Street East. The new warehouse...
BRADENTON, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

A Sarasota city commissioner using city letterhead without board endorsement must use a disclaimer to that effect, commissioners agree

Issue arose after past Mayor Brody used letterhead — without a board vote — to ask federal judge for leniency for a friend in a national case. Although more discussion may come at a later date, the Sarasota city commissioners agreed unanimously this week that if one of them wishes to use city letterhead to send correspondence on which the full board has not voted, then the letter will include a disclaimer to make that fact clear.
SARASOTA, FL
ospreyobserver.com

County Officials Prepare For Wimauma’s Development Makeover

Wimauma began as many of Hillsborough County’s other unincorporated census-designated places did: an out-of-state settler who could visualize a good life, created on the area’s coastal prairie that is well-suited for agriculture. Hillsborough County’s official history of Wimauma published in 1998 credits Pleasant Franklin Stanaland of Thomasville, Georgia...
WIMAUMA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota hosts dragon boat racing world championships

With dragon boat racing's premier event coming to Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota July 18-24, the world will be watching. But what has been happening in the days leading up to the 2022 International Dragon Boat Federation Club Crew World Championships when no one was watching?. "We have been putting...
SARASOTA, FL
941area.com

Things To Do in Bradenton and Sarasota This Weekend | July 8th - 10th

Sarasota is popular for its many cultural attractions and sizzling nightlife. It is also a family-friendly destination with scenic beaches and top-rated restaurants. So what's happening this weekend in this mesmerizing city?. We have searched far and wide to find five cool things to do this weekend in Bradenton and...
SARASOTA, FL
travelexperta.com

Inn On The Beach in St. Petersburg: An Amazing Surprise in Florida

Every year my family visits my parents in West Palm Beach, Florida for the holidays. During our four weeks of visiting we usually do one or two-family road trips around Florida, or the nearby States, and my husband and I always go away at least one time for a quick getaway to give my parents quality time with their grand-kiddies.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Doctors Hospital procedure cures throat issues without surgery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new procedure at Sarasota Doctors Hospital is working wonders for patients suffering from throat issues. ABC7 sat down with a physician at the hospital who is handling peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM) procedures, a medical process where the doctors insert a flexible tube into a patients esophagus to fix problems deep inside their bodies. Doctors call it “state of the art” technology that avoids discomfort associated with surgeries.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice Police Chief condemns anti-Semitic fliers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Chief of Venice Police has issued a statement after a rash of anti-Semitic flyers that were distributed in communities two weeks ago. That chief also noted that town’s mayor also received an encrypted email with similar language. More than a hundred residents on or...
VENICE, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy