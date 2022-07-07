Sarasota in the national spotlight

Sarasota found itself in the midst of a couple of stories drawing national attention last week.

First came an outbreak of listeria -- bacteria that can cause sometimes severe illness -- that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tied to Sarasota’s Big Olaf ice cream. The estate of an Illinois woman who died in January after consuming ice cream while in Sarasota filed a lawsuit. State officials conducted tests of Big Olaf ice cream, even as some stores remained open after the CDC's warning.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, who in April moved his media business to Sarasota, removed himself and his son, Donald Jr., from the board of directors of Trump Media and Technology Group on June 8, according to state business records. The move came shortly before a subpoena was served on the company by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Herald-Tribune's Chris Anderson was the first to report that records showed Trump was no longer on the board of the media company he started.

In other news of interest to subscribers, our USA TODAY NETWORK – Florida staff looked at the plight of renters across the state in the current market, working to determine what you can rent for $1500 a month. I invite you to check out the results, which show the differences in dwellings that $1500 a month will get you. You can also see where Sarasota-Bradenton ranks on the list of the most overvalued rental markets in the country. Hint: Pretty high.

Please see below for more stories that were popular with our subscribers last week.

Jennifer Orsi