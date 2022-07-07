Colton Herta, Romain Grosjean look forward to challenges at Iowa Speedway

Colton Herta's last experience racing an IndyCar at Iowa Speedway is one he would just as soon forget.

In the first race of an NTT IndyCar Series race in 2020 at Iowa Speedway, Herta found himself in a dramatic accident in which his car flew up into a safety fence surrounding the track. While the car sustained major damage, Herta walked away from the accident unscathed and came back to race in the second half of the doubleheader the next day.

So when Herta returned to the ⅞-mile oval track on Thursday for testing with Andretti Autosport teammate Romain Grosjean, that race flashed through his mind.

Briefly.

For Herta, who qualified inside the top five at both races at Iowa Speedway in 2020, it was fun to be back at the famed bullring after a year's hiatus for the series. And circling the track at 180 miles per hour, Herta's focus was squarely on the task at hand as he and his team prepare for the NTT IndyCar Series doubleheader July 23-24 at Iowa Speedway.

"It's amazing. It's really fun to be back here," Herta said Thursday during a break in testing. "It's really important to IndyCar to get a short oval track race in. It's a lot of fun for the drivers and great for the fans to see these cars going 180 miles an hour in the bullring. This track is so much fun. It's unlike any other track we race at."

Grosjean, making his first laps at Iowa Speedway, was intrigued by the unique challenges Iowa Speedway presents with its nuances and rough spots which give the track character that the drivers love.

"I am really excited about this opportunity," Grosjean said. "We did some testing this morning and then we changed our setup a little bit with the tires for the afternoon. We're trying to find that balance there. Personally I love driving on short tracks. It makes it really fun for the drivers."

Herta is in his fifth season in the NTT IndyCar Series, while Grosjean is in his second season.

Herta is 10th in the championship standings and won the Indianapolis Grand Prix in May. He has three top-five finishes in nine races this season.

Grosjean is 14th in the championship standings and also has three top-five finishes in nine races.

With two races in two days on a short track with plenty of bumps and curves, along with the banging and trading paint that comes on a short track, both Herta and Grosjean know it will be a challenge physically as much as mentally.

"It's a little bumpy and rough out there, but I don't mind that," Grosjean said. "You have to carefully plan your strategy with tires. You can't really come in on a green or else you will lose a lap or two on the short oval. It's going to be fun to see how that all plays out."

"It's a very physical track. It's going to be brutal, especially in the middle of the day in July," Herta said. "The physicality of it really wears you out. We have to not only deal with the track, but also not having manual steering. You lose a lot of weight during the long weekend, so you have to be in good physical shape to handle it."

Conor Daly and Rinus Veekay of Ed Carpenter Racing also were on hand Thursday for testing. With rain in the area all day, the drivers had tight windows to get on the track to get as much testing done as possible.

Herta, for one, is looking forward to the doubleheader.

I love this track," Herta said. "It's fun for the fans because they can see a lot of action and can see the whole track. There is going to be a lot of tight, aggressive driving. It should be a really fun race."