New Stage captures teen angst in bright, bold 'Heathers' | Theater review

By Hannah Talbot
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

Welcome to Thunderdome — I mean — high school. This is the opening vibe you are met with in New Stage Theatreworks’ Production of "Heathers."

Anyone remember that Winona Ryder movie? If you are a fan, you are in for a treat, they made it into a musical! If you aren’t familiar, strap in for a wild ride.

Right out of the gate, the audience is thrown into the chaotic life of Veronica Sawyer, played dynamically by Makaira “Mak” Fisk, who is trying to navigate and survive high school in her small town in Ohio.

Lights, sounds and bodies bombard the stage to create that overwhelming feeling everyone remembers from high school. Fisk’s Veronica develops a rapport with the audience by treating them as her diary and giving her entries directly to us.

She also occasionally shares her true feelings with just us, like when J.D., played by Spencer Lail, the object of her affection, makes her toes curl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17OzYn_0gYAp0pD00

The set, designed by Stephan “Jack” Jammer is a sparse architectural take giving the impression of lockers and hallways which shifts and morphs to meet the need of scenes. Lighting designer, Amelia Cooper, uses bold and bright light to help draw this world a little out of reality and help push it into feeling a bit more like a comic book story.

The costumes, designed by Kane Keefer, have great 1989 appeal and color coding that can sometimes read as deranged Power Rangers, in a great way. This color coding is especially important for our title characters, The Heathers themselves, played by Rhiannon Karp, Amelie Valenzuela, and Dessi Waters.

These girls run the school, the town, and the stage. They are formidable and you can see why our Veronica decides to join them “for safety” to survive high school. Even among the Heathers, Fisk is captivating. The strength in her voice and the emotion in her face, she is onstage for 98% of the show and definitely pulls her own weight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PaaOg_0gYAp0pD00

While Heathers is a musical comedy about high school, it is NOT a light romp. The show oozes teenagerhood, its highs and its very low lows. Spencer Lail’s J.D., begins as every alternative teenager's dream boy singing a love song to slurpees and brain-freezes who deteriorates into a thoroughly chilling broken boy with too much know-how.

The adults in the show, of which there are many, but played by only John Campana, Shiloh Elliot, and Sean Tterlikkis, are massively entertaining but effectively useless as they try to grapple with the needs of the teens around them.

The production I saw was a little rough around the edges, I have no doubt all will be smoothed out by opening night for this bold, brash, and funny show. I recommend seeing this production of "Heathers" by new Stage Theatreworks at Theatre Tallahassee.

At this time in the world, my recommendation does come with warnings. This is not a show for younger audiences.

Much like the film this production is based on, this production contains depictions of sex, guns, assault, suicide, violence, and strong language. New Stage Theatreworks makes sure to leave its audience with a hopeful message and tone. These are performances not to miss.

If you go

What: New Stage Theatreworks production of “Heathers: The Musical”

When: Friday-Sunday, July 8-10, and July 15-17. Friday and Saturday shows at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

Where: Theatre Tallahassee, 1861 Thomasville Road

Tickets : $18-$20; visit tix.com or newstagetheatreworks.org

