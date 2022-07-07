ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
G20 Ministers To Meet In Bali With Ukraine Top Of Agenda

By AFP News
 3 days ago
The Group of 20 will meet in Bali Friday with the United States pushing the world's top economies to pressure Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, as Washington and Moscow's top diplomats prepare for their first showdown since the war began. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also...

