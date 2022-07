(Yachats, Oregon) – Not unlike those hardy souls who volunteer for the Oregon Coast Whale Week twice a year, helping you spot the great watery beasties during peak migrations, Yachats will now also be the place for volunteers at its dramatic shoreline. What are called ambassadors in this case, these volunteers help you get the most out of your time at this wild 'n woolly place, pointing out the vast array of critters in tidepools as well as etiquette in this fragile biome. They'll be guides, of sorts, which includes filling you in on the colorful history of this little village. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

YACHATS, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO