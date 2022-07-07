ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

City Council holds hearings to receive suggestions from public on proposed redistricting plan. Here’s what you should know

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – City Council is planning to hold three hearings to receive comments, suggestions and alternative plans from the public to get its intake on the proposed redistricting plan, according to a...

defendernetwork.com

Black Leaders Collective seeks to organize Black Pearland for power

Robert Williams, the organizer behind Pearland’s recent successful Juneteenth event, now has his sights set on a larger prize that goes beyond a one-day celebration. He’s now looking to facilitate the collaboration between Black business leaders, organizations, elected official and others, to create a movement dedicated to meeting the needs of Black people, including but not limited to, maximizing Black voting power.
PEARLAND, TX
defendernetwork.com

Officials warn against GOP door-to-door voter intimidation efforts

A GOP-affiliated group founded in the wake of baseless election fraud accusations following the 2020 presidential election is reportedly going door-to-door in Harris County, and asking residents to sign affidavits that verify the identities of voters living in their homes. Reportedly, the probe was instigated when one resident of the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
Click2Houston.com

Houston Administration and Regulatory Affairs Department responds after Midtown night club promised ‘exotic animals in cages’

HOUSTON – Houston’s Administration and Regulatory Affairs Department released a statement Friday after KPRC 2′s Bryce Newberry reached out for comment concerning a club called Babylon that promised “exotic animals in cages” which debuted on July 1 in Midtown Houston. Cory Stottlemyer, public information officer...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Austin

Houston developer holds ribbon-cutting ceremony at rent-to-own community in Georgetown

An aerial view shows Georgetown Heights, Georgetown's next build-to-rent community. (Courtesy Wan Bridge Group) The Wan Bridge Group, a Houston-based development company, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its first rent-to-own community in Georgetown on June 30. Georgetown Heights—located at 468 Northwood Drive, Georgetown—features 48 three- to four-bedroom, two-story duplexes ranging...
GEORGETOWN, TX
#City Council#Redistricting
Community Impact Houston

Increasing investor purchases of single-family homes contributing to rise in rentals across Houston

This single-family home for rent on Marble Bend in Katy is owned by American Homes 4 Rent, one of five institutional investors with a significant presence in Houston's single-family rental market, according to county appraisal district data reviewed by Community Impact Newspaper. (Asia Armour/Community Impact Newspaper) Large investment firms are...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

City activates heat emergency plan; Doctor provides safety tips

HOUSTON – The Houston area is expected to see several days of 100-plus-degree temperatures this week. The heat can be dangerous for people, children, and pets and have an impact on the state’s power grid. The Fairbanks Branch Library is just one of several places across the city...
HOUSTON, TX
News Break
Politics
fox26houston.com

Woman-owned contractor building her reputation one project at a time

CLEAR LAKE, Texas - As the Labor Department reported employers added 372,000 new jobs, in June, Houston-area construction projects are responsible for a lot of growth, locally. For the longest time, 'men' have been the face of the construction industry; today, less than 10% of those businesses are owned and...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Worst surge of COVID that we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic’: Doctors send warning as cases continue to rise in Houston area

HOUSTON – With Harris County having a count of more than 1 million COVID cases, and Houston wastewater revealing seven times more of the virus than this time in 2020, local doctors are warning residents to take precautions when it comes to COVID-19. Dr. James McDeavitt, the Executive VP and Dean of Clinical Affairs at Baylor College of Medicine, said while many may not realize this, by the numbers, this latest surge of COVID cases is indicative of how widespread the virus is in the Houston area.
HOUSTON, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Wharton County Sheriffs Office detains six after traffic stop

WHARTON County, Texas- Sunday morning a Wharton County Sheriffs Deputy tried to conduct a routine traffic stop on US 59 at 1162 when the vehicle refused to stop. The 2016 gray Dodge came to a halt at US 59 and CR 454. after reaching speeds of over 90 miles an hour. The suspect then fled as the deputy exited his vehicle. Multiple people fled the scene while six individuals were found laying down inside the bed of the truck. U-S border patrol was contacted where the found all six individuals to have entered illegally. They were detained and later released to Border Patrol. 33-year-old Robert Charles Bruines of Houston, Texas was apprehended and charged with Smuggling of Persons, Evading Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine, and two warrants out of Harris County for Indecency with a Child . The Wharton County Sheriffs thanks the El Campo Police Department for their assistance.
WHARTON COUNTY, TX

