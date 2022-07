Despite some complaints from both the Dearborn and Wayne County clerks offices, ballots will be available in Arabic starting with the August primary elections in Dearborn. Sample ballots had already been offered in Arabic, but now official ballots also will be translated into the language. A unanimous vote by the Dearborn City Council in April calls for translations for any language that is spoken by more than 5% of the city’s population, or 10,000 total people.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO