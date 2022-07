(MURFREESBORO) Shortly before 5:00 o'clock Saturday night (7/9/2022) there was a 3-vehicle crash on the New Salem Highway (Eagleville Highway, Highway 99) at Cason Lane. Murfreesboro Police PIO Larry Flowers released that the preliminary Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) report indicates that a gray Ford F-250 pickup was traveling west on the New Salem Highway (toward town). The driver attempted a turn and went across the on-coming lane of traffic. At that point a white Nissan Frontier pick-up slammed into the F-250. A 4-door Honda Civic traveling behind the Nissan crashed into that truck.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO