Basketball Backyard Brawl highlights Pitt's non-conference schedule

By Jerry DiPaola
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Ca5Y_0gYAmQyt00
Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel watches as his team plays against Towson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game.

The basketball version of the Backyard Brawl headlines Pitt’s 11-game nonconference schedule for the 2022-2023 season, released Thursday by the university and coach Jeff Capel. Pitt will play West Virginia on Nov. 11 at Petersen Events Center, the 189th all-time meeting between the Panthers and Mountaineers.

West Virginia won 100 of the first 188. This year’s Backyard Brawl will be the first at The Pete with fans in attendance since 2017.

The season will begin Nov. 7 at The Pete against Tennessee Martin. After the WVU encounter, Pitt will visit Brooklyn, N.Y., and the Barclays Center where the Panthers will join Arizona State, Michigan and VCU for the Legends Classic on Nov. 16 and 17. Opponents and game times will be announced at a later date.

The Panthers jump right back into their home schedule against Alabama State (Nov. 20), Farleigh Dickinson (Nov. 22) and William & Mary (Nov. 25). Pitt goes on the road to confront Northwestern in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 28 and Vanderbilt on Dec. 7.

Nonconference play concludes with home games Dec. 10 and 17 against Sacred Heart and North Florida, the latter coached by Northgate graduate Matt Driscoll.

Tennessee-Martin, Alabama State and Sacred Heart appear on Pitt’s schedule for the first time. The Panthers also never have played Arizona State.

“We have put together a strong nonconference schedule that will prepare us for Atlantic Coast Conference play,” Capel said in a statement. “The Backyard Brawl returns to Pittsburgh when we host West Virginia early in the season, the Legends Classic has an excellent field, and we will play road games at Northwestern and Vanderbilt. We are excited about our team and eager to get everyone on campus to build towards the 2022-23 season.”

Pitt will also play two exhibition games at Petersen Events Center before the start of the season.

