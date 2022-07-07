ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, KY

What is a special meeting and why do local governments have them?

By Haley Parnell
linknky.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re probably aware that local governments hold regular meetings. Maybe you’ve even attended one. But what is a special meeting, and how are they different from other meetings?. Regular meetings are routine. They occur on the same days and times, and notice is given to the public...

linknky.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Weekend clean-up in Goshen is less about debris and more about decency

GOSHEN, Ohio — This weekend is all about restoring and putting the pieces back together for residents impacted by Wednesday's storms. That clean-up process is tiring and stressful, but volunteers from across the area are giving families help in multiple ways. "Obviously our community has gone through a devastating...
GOSHEN, OH
linknky.com

NKY Dems set to open up new headquarters Saturday

Democrats across Northern Kentucky will gather Saturday with elected officials and candidates to kick off the 2022 General Election. Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman will deliver remarks to Democrats from all across Kentucky’s Fourth Congressional District. The kickoff event will take place at the new Northern Kentucky Democratic Party headquarters.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria, KY
Campbell County, KY
Government
County
Campbell County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Ledger Independent

High-tunnel at Mason County Detention Center is producing

The high-tunnel installed at the Mason County Detention Center in May of 2021 is a rousing success; yielding an abundance of various types of produce. According to Mason County Jailer, Lisa Yeary, the high-tunnel program started when Macey Fawn with the Mason County Extension Office approached her with the idea for the project.
MASON COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky railroad company preps for improvements thanks to federal grant

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky-based R.J. Corman Railroad Company has received a Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The short-line railroad will use the money to make several improvements to its lines, collectively called the Bluegrass Multimodal Freight Improvement Project. What You Need...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Ac
WKRC

Developer to remediate, possibly demolish, former P&G Blue Ash campus

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - One of the last remaining buildings that was part of Procter & Gamble Co.’s former Sharon Woods Innovation Center campus in Blue Ash could be demolished as part of an ongoing redevelopment effort. A cleanup and tear down of the building is expected to cost more than $6 million.
BLUE ASH, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Union breaks ground on Union Promenade, to include Children’s Hospital’s first primary care facility

The official Ground Breaking ceremony for the highly anticipated Union Promenade development took place on site Friday with a full crowd in attendance including developers, T.J. Ackermann and Ralph Meierjohan, City of Union Mayor Larry Solomon, Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore, Boone County School District Superintendent Matt Turner, Union Fire Protection District Chief Michael Morgan, and Cincinnati Children’s Medical Director Dr. John Morehous.
UNION, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
eaglecountryonline.com

Rising Sun United Methodist Church

Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
AURORA, IN
linknky.com

Campbell County inmate who walked off work duty in Newport found in Ohio

A Campbell County Detention Center inmate who walked away from work duty in Newport Thursday morning was found the same evening in Ohio, said Jailer Jim Daley. Kentucky State Police learned that 62-year-old Teddy Bruce Murphy’s son lives in Clinton County, so they worked with the local police department there to see if Murphy was at his son’s house, Daly said.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Goshen suffers ‘extensive’ tornado damage, state of emergency declared

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Goshen is under a state of emergency after a confirmed radar-indicated tornado ripped through northern Clermont County Wednesday afternoon. There is “extensive damage” to hundreds of homes, according to township administrator Stephen Pegram. The majority of the damage is from trees falling on or going through homes and roofs being blown off.
GOSHEN, OH
dayton.com

5 things to do this weekend in Butler County

As summer moves on, the area is staying busy with lots to do each weekend. Here is a list of five things to check out. Quilt-making has had a significant role in history for centuries, and one new exhibition presented by the Butler County Historical Society, “Quilted Treasures: Stories in the Stitches” will share more about the cultural significance of quilts.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy