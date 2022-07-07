ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elsmere, KY

Grave marker found in Elsmere belongs to decorated Korean War soldier buried more than 2 hours away

By WCPO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten by Taylor Weiter, WCPO digital content producer. Officials are working to return a grave marker found in Elsmere to a military veteran’s burial site in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The Elsmere Police Department said a person was clearing out brush near their property line on Plateau Street when they...

