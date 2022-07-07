ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Reddit users add aliens, Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man to Sioux Falls' eerie green sky

By Trevor J. Mitchell, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago

The Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man rampaged through downtown Sioux Falls on Tuesday evening — or wait, maybe it was Cthulhu?

Those possibilities and others were part of a Reddit thread where users used Photoshop to alter an eerie photo taken by Jaden Miller as storms caused a green sky to spread across the city.

The strange color of Sioux Falls' sky on Tuesday has been all across the internet over the past two days — much of it from Miller's photo.

Her brother in Missouri told her he'd seen it on the news, and a coworker from Mexico said it had been in a newspaper back home.

It was cool at first, she said — but it's become a little overwhelming, especially after seeing multiple people post the photo without crediting her.

"I'm a little bit over it," Miller said.

Miller added that she just happened to have her camera nearby to take the original photo, and that she isn't planning on trying to go viral the next time a storm hits.

And while she thinks some of the memes have been funny, there's one she thinks needs more attention: her own, starring Sioux Falls Twitter celebrity Bryce Wollmann.

