MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee community is morning the loss of its mayor after he died in a tractor crash Thursday evening. Authorities said Sellers Mayor Frank Jones was mowing grass with his tractor on the side of the road in the area of Church Street when it rolled underneath into a ditch, entrapping him and leading to his death.

MARION COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO