ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Road Trip to visit fans in Wisconsin July 13-17

By John Miller
NBC26
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY — The Packers organization announced in press release on Thursday afternoon that the Packers Road Trip to visit fans will...

www.nbc26.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

What if Jimmy Graham returned to the Packers?

When replacing both an All-Pro receiver and one of the best deep threats in the league, a team should look to bring in a player with experience and familiarity. That is the strategy the Green Bay Packers need to use to replace Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. In this case, there is a former Packer on the free agent market that could make an impact in the receiving game. He is not a receiver. He is a tight end and one of the best of the last decade. He is Jimmy Graham.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Aurora FC finishes regular season undefeated

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Minnesota's pre-professional women's soccer team has finished their first regular season undefeated, after a resounding 5-1 victory against Green Bay on Saturday.Minnesota Aurora's Addy Symonds scored the first goal within the first minute of play, and Morgan Turner scored three during the course of the game. After the Green Bay Glory's Skylar Prentice scored in the 68th minute, the Aurora's Kristelle Yewah responded with her first career goal in the 76th minute."It says a lot about or team, how hard we came out in both games even though it doesn't mean a lot for our playoff [standings]," Turner said. "Every game means something to us. We're getting better and better and improve each game."The Aurora clinched the division title even before the games against Green Bay. They'll host a first-round playoff game against the Indy Eleven on July 13 at TCO Stadium in Eagan. It will be streamed live on CBS News Minnesota.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Waupaca, WI
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
La Crosse, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Hudson, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Prescott, WI
City
Onalaska, WI
City
Thorp, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
City
Stevens Point, WI
City
Wausau, WI
Packers.com

Inbox: It's still unforgettable to this day

11. What's the most unusual setting in which you've watched a Packers game?. Caribbean Beach resort at Disney World in the bar watching Brett's amazing tribute game to his father on Dec. 23, 2003. Fans from all over the world cheering no matter their own team or sport allegiance. It's still unforgettable to this day. I will still watch the DVD several times a year.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy