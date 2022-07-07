ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron implements new 10 p.m. downtown curfew after renewed Jayland Walker protests

By Akron Beacon Journal
The city of Akron has issued another curfew for the downtown area from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. due to ongoing protests over the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker .

Police said they arrested one man shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday initially for a traffic violation on West Exchange Street, saying he was illegally blocking intersections so other cars could speed through. The man was also charged with a weapons violation, rioting and more.

In an interview Thursday with Beacon Journal news partner News 5 Cleveland, Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett said the new curfew was prompted in part by an FBI intelligence bulletin that indicated a "group of potential violent extremists was encouraged to operate covertly in the crowds during protests."

This curfew will remain in effect until another order has been issued lifting the curfew, according to the city.

An earlier 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for Monday and Tuesday was dropped by Mayor Dan Horrigan on Wednesday.

Jayland Walker: What we know — and still don't know — about the police shooting death

The affected area remains the same and is bordered at state Route 59, from Perkins Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard; Interstates 76 and 77, and state Route 8.

Protests continue in wake of police shooting

Protests have continued for more than a week since the June 27 shooting of Walker by eight Akron officers.

Akron police said the man the arrested Thursday night for a traffic violation on West Exchange Street was found in illegal possession of a loaded handgun. The man, 25, was seen illegally blocking intersections in the city to let more than 50 cars speed and move through city streets, police said in a news release.

Akron police had been monitoring a motor caravan carrying of about 50 vehicles carrying protesters back and forth across town to Ellet, where they gathered outside the home of Charles Brown, the city's deputy mayor for public safety and a former assistant chief of police.

Although the Ellet protest was peaceful, police said the crowd created public safety concerns for residents of the neighborhood. A team of officers went to the area about 9:30 p.m. and dispersed the crowd without incident.

Protester Franklin Ragsdale was among those gathered outside Brown's home.

"We met up here in front of his house because this is a charge against every city official that doesn't do everything in their power to release the officers' names, relieve them from their jobs without pay," Ragsdale said. "I'm a paying citizen, and I shouldn't be paying for officers who should not be officers any longer."

After the Ellet protest concluded, the caravan reformed and returned to the headquarters of activist group The Freedom BLOC on West Exchange Street. Participants flashed their hazard lights, sounded horns and proceeded through stoplights. Some drivers taking part were seen acting as security escorts along the drive to West Akron, using their vehicles to block oncoming traffic at busier intersections.

Although the caravan crossed through the curfew zone, the gatherings occurred beyond the bounds of the designated downtown enforcement area.

About 12 police cruisers followed the caravan back to The Freedom BLOC, and officers arrested an individual whom protesters said was providing security.

The driver, who was not named, was stopped at 10:50 p.m. on West Exchange Street. He was charged with having weapons under disability, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct, and rioting, according to police. Police said he had an unrelated felony vandalism charge in connection with a prior protest-related incident.

Seven more people were arrested on Wednesday night and early Thursday, including one man seen on video resisting arrest and being punched by an Akron officer. Police said people were blocking traffic and refused to leave.

Downtown businesses reported about 100 broken windows Monday after police dispersed protesters the night before, prompting the first curfew order.

Several organizing groups in Akron released a comprehensive list of police demands during a press conference Thursday morning while alleging police are not allowing peaceful protests.

RubberDucks adjust games, Lock 3 concerts moved to Goodyear Theatre

As a result of the curfew, concerts scheduled on the Lock 3 stage for Friday , July 8 and Saturday , July 9 were moved to Goodyear Theatre at 1201 E. Market St.

The Akron RubberDucks also adjusted the start times of Friday and Saturday games to  ensure fans will not run afoul of the downtown curfew.

The minor league ballclub 's Friday doubleheader against the Altoona Curve will have a 3:30 p.m. start for the new game.

The gates to Canal Park will open at 3 p.m.

There will be a 30-minute break between the pair of seven inning games.

The start of Saturday's game against the Altonna Curve has been moved up to 6:05 p.m.,  with gates opening at 5 p.m.

“The safety of our fans is our top priority and we are working closely with the city of Akron to proactively move our game times up to be completed prior to the curfew,” said Akron RubberDucks General Manager and COO Jim Pfander in a statement. “We look forward to seeing our fans at the ballpark this weekend and thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”

Planned fireworks displays after both the Friday and Saturday games have been canceled at Canal Park.

For more information, visit https://www.milb.com/akron .

Akron curfew exceptions

Those excepted from the curfew restrictions include:

  • All law enforcement, fire and medical personnel and members of the news media, as well as other personnel authorized by the city, and the state, or individuals otherwise exempt under the law.
  • People traveling directly between their place of work and their residence.
  • Those traveling to seek medical care.
  • Anyone fleeing from dangerous circumstances.

Akron road closures

The city said High Street from Bowery Street to University Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron implements new 10 p.m. downtown curfew after renewed Jayland Walker protests

