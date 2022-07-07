Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 18 new deaths, 1,699 new cases
BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 18 new confirmed deaths and 1,699 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,191
- 5-9 years: 417
- 10-14 years: 497
- 15-19 years: 681
- 20-29 years: 2,983
- 30-39 years: 3,289
- 40-49 years: 2,420
- 50-59 years: 2,662
- 60-69 years: 2,310
- 70-79 years: 1,465
- 80+ years: 890
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 26,377 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,164,836 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,483 new individuals have tested positive with 5,037,990 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.29%
Hospitalizations:
There are 526 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 45 patients that are in intensive care units, 13 patients intubated, 338 (64%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 149 (28%) patients hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,699
- Total Cases: 1,774,241
- New Deaths: 18
- Total Deaths: 19,750
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 339
- Total Cases: 160,143
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 1,246
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,406,272
- Booster doses administered: 3,715,167
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals (Updated every Tuesday):
- 11.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.19% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 152
- Total Confirmed Cases: 147,653
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,856
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 15
- Total Confirmed Cases: 33,714
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 366
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 5
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,335
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 149
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 15
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,350
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 149
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education (Updated every Thursday):
There are 229 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,991 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 8,242 new tests reported with a total of 16,066,303.
