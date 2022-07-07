ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 18 new deaths, 1,699 new cases

By Waleed Azad
 3 days ago
BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 18 new confirmed deaths and 1,699 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,191
  • 5-9 years: 417
  • 10-14 years: 497
  • 15-19 years: 681
  • 20-29 years: 2,983
  • 30-39 years: 3,289
  • 40-49 years: 2,420
  • 50-59 years: 2,662
  • 60-69 years: 2,310
  • 70-79 years: 1,465
  • 80+ years: 890

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 26,377 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,164,836 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,483 new individuals have tested positive with 5,037,990 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.29%

Hospitalizations:

There are 526 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 45 patients that are in intensive care units, 13 patients intubated, 338 (64%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 149 (28%) patients hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,699
  • Total Cases: 1,774,241
  • New Deaths: 18
  • Total Deaths: 19,750

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 339
  • Total Cases: 160,143
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 1,246

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,406,272
  • Booster doses administered: 3,715,167

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals (Updated every Tuesday):

  • 11.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.19% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 152
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 147,653
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,856

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 15
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 33,714
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 366

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 5
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,335
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 149

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 15
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,350
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 149

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education (Updated every Thursday):

There are 229 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,991 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 8,242 new tests reported with a total of 16,066,303.

